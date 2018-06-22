Columns

Day Trips: Deep Eddy Vodka, Dripping Springs

Vodka tasting room showcases locally made spirits straight or in cocktails

By Gerald E. McLeod, Fri., June 22, 2018


Photos by Gerald E. McLeod

Deep Eddy Vodka doesn't give public tours of the distilling process at their new production facility in Buda, and that's a shame.

The process of turning water into vodka is fascinating, although a little like watching paint dry. There is not a lot of action to see as the elixir goes through the process. It is fun to see the big shiny tanks and bottling equipment as the product goes from raw to finished. But you will have to take my word for it.


The 8-year-old distillery still has their tasting room on Highway 290 east of Dripping Springs, but outgrew the building's production space in less than four years. By moving the company's manufacturing to the new building, the tasting room can add more bar space and a live music stage to accommodate the weekend crowds.

From the outside, the tasting room looks like a modern office building among the explosive growth along the highway west of Austin. On the inside, it's a comfortable bar with an expansive view of the hills and a covered patio. "We're a flavored vodka store," says bartender Ben Seay.


The Austin-based distillery makes six flavors of vodka. Seay says that the Ruby Red Vodka made from Texas grapefruit is the flavor that put the company on the spirits map and is by far the most popular. At the tasting room you can try a flight of flavors and a handcrafted cocktail.

The Deep Eddy Tasting Room is at 2250 Highway 290 E. outside of Dripping Springs. They are renovating an old still at the site for specialty brews. The room is open for cocktails and tastings Thursday through Sunday.

1,404th in a series. Follow “Day Trips & Beyond,” a travel blog, at austinchronicle.com/daily/travel.

More Day Trips columns

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 36 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Day Trips
Day Trips: Jet Set Chocolate, Brenham
Day Trips: Jet Set Chocolate, Brenham
Airline pilot turns to turning chocolate into art as a hobby

Gerald E. McLeod, June 15, 2018

Day Trips: Toilet Seat Art Museum, San Antonio
Day Trips: Toilet Seat Art Museum, San Antonio
Hundreds of commode covers become canvases for 97-year-old artist

Gerald E. McLeod, June 8, 2018

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Deep Eddy Vodka, distillery, Ben Seay, Ruby Red vodka, cocktails

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
This Is a Test of the Internal Emergency Broadcast System
Museum of Human Achievement
New Found Glory, Bayside, The Movielife, William Ryan Key at Emo's
Michael Che
at Paramount Theatre
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
AC Daily, Events and Promotions, Luvdoc Answers

Breaking news, recommended events, and more

Official Chronicle events, promotions, and giveaways

Updates for SXSW 2018

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2018 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  