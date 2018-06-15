Columns

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

By Mr. Smarty Pants, Fri., June 15, 2018

There is only one gun store in Mexico. The Directorate of Arms and Muni­tions Sales is located on an army base on the outskirts of Mexico City.

Westworld star Evan Rachel Wood has a cat named Smokey that taught himself to pee in a toilet. He doesn't know how to flush, however.

Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone was later changed to Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone because it sounded more magical.

According to Matthew W. Chwastyk of National Geographic, in about 250 million years, after additional tectonic plate drifts and collisions, the highest point on Earth will no longer be Mount Everest, but may instead be a location now situated on the Carolina coast in the vicinity of Myrtle Beach, Cape Hatteras, and Kitty Hawk.

There are 37,241 McDonald's restaurants in 120 countries, but not a single one in North Korea. New York Times writer Thomas L. Friedman once famously observed that no two countries that both had a McDonald's have ever gone to war with one another.

The above is information that Mr. Smarty Pants read in a book, magazine, or newspaper; heard on the radio; saw on television; or overheard at a party. Got facts? Write to Mr. Smarty Pants. Why not visit mrsmartypants.com?
