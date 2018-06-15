A true philosopher once sang: "Music makes the people come together." If that's true – and Madonna (back in the day) was always right – Austin queers will come together all week long thanks to the queertastic musical lineups on our gaydar. Kick it off tomorrow when Cheer Ups tilts its hat to women drummers – showcasing local acts with killer babes rocking that (drum) beat. Head to Sahara Sunday, for five queer-fronted bands in four hours, including Mama Duke, Sheverb, and Prom Threat. We can thank Cosmic Clash, a music media collective promoting local talent in Austin, San Antonio, and El Paso, for this carefully crafted curation. (Craving something more soulful? Nakia will be belting it out at Antone's Sunday evening – see "Gay Place" events online). Come Wednesday, if you're channeling Rihanna's "Please Don't Stop the Music," we highly recommend returning to Sahara for Raw Sugar. A dream date night for queers looking to dance too close in dark corners. An all-vinyl, all-slow jams, spun by all-queer DJs kinda hella sexy dance party. Send a toast out to Double Trouble for dreaming this up.

GAYDAR

We’ll Just Rock for Ourselves Lisa Davis captured Austin's lesbian and queer music scene of the Nineties. Through July 22. Austin History Center, 810 Guadalupe. www.library.austintexas.gov/ahc.

Free PEP Workshop Kind Clinic experts will blow yer mind on the latest breakthroughs PEP – Post-Exposure Prophylaxis – has made in sexual health! Thu., June 14, 4-5:30pm. Parsons House, 1130 Camino la Costa. www.hivandagingconference.com.

Package Menswear Summer 2018 Fashion Show Take a gander at some of Austin's hottest strutting down the runway in some of Package Menswear and Tapelenders' hottest. Thu., June 14, 9:30-11:30pm. Rain, 217 W. Fourth. www.packagemenswear.com.

Ruthless! The Musical Jim Lindsay directs a musical to end all musicals. Expect spoofs of Mommie Dearest, All About Eve, Gypsy, and more; plus song, dance, and a whole lotta laughs. June 15-July 8, Thu.-Sat., 8pm; Sun., 3pm. City Theatre, 3823-D Airport. $15-40. www.citytheatreaustin.org.

Pink Elephant Radio Join Japan and YellaStud for their weekly radio show. Fridays, 7-9pm. Download Royalties Radio app.

Drummer Babes Five bands, five badass women drummers. Fri., June 15, 9pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. $5. www.cheerupcharlies.com.

Lesbian Divorce: Pride Edition P1nkstar and GirlFriend are your dirty duo of strange entertainment and queer'd up tunes. Fri., June 15, 10pm. The Brixton, 1412 E. Sixth. www.thebrixtonatx.com.

The Q Revue w/ Ky Krebs Getcher laugh on with Robyn Reynolds, Melody Shifflet, and more! Sat., June 16, 10-11pm. Fallout Theater, 616 Lavaca. $10-12. www.kykrebs.com.

Biscuits & Booze Brunch + DJ GirlFriend Rosé all day. Sundays, 10am-4pm. Irene's, 506 West Ave. www.girlfriendatx.com.

SplashDance With Erica Nix She's back at the pool with a water aerobics class so cool you'll forget you're sweating. Sun., June 17, 10-11am. Austin Motel, 1220 S. Congress. www.transformfitnessaustin.com.

Sunday Funday Queer-fronted bands and emcees put the fun back in your Sunday. Mama Duke opens, Prom Threat closes, and much more in between. Sun., June 17, 6pm-12mid. The Sahara Lounge, 1413 Webberville Rd. $7.

L Word Trivia – Season 5 Peacock yer L Word knowledge and hypothesize why Bette loves Tina and vice versa. Sun., June 17, 7-9pm. Hops & Grain Brewery, 507 Calles. $6-30. www.fayefearless.com.

Gay Dodgeball Pick-Up Game Dodge some balls, make some friends, run around. Mon., June 18, 7:15-9:15pm. Austin Sports Center, 425 Woodward. $5. www.gaydodgeball.com.

Austin LGBTQ+ Kickball League: Summer 2018 Summer's here and so is queer kickball season. Tue., June 19, 6:50-9:50pm. Krieg Softball Complex, 515 South Pleasant Valley. www.varsitygayleague.com.

Rio Rita Caroloke Singing in the shower is great, but wouldn't it be better with drinks and friends? Third Wednesdays, 7-11pm. Rio Rita, 1203 Chicon.

AGLIFF: Trans Youth Screening Watch the award-winning doc with director Rebecca Adler and stars followed by a Q&A. Wed., June 20, 7:30pm. Alamo Drafthouse South Lamar, 1120 S. Lamar. $12. www.drafthouse.com/austin.

Raw Sugar Take it nice and slow with slow jams by the queerest DJ sets this side of the Colorado: Jenny Hoyston, Double Trouble, Pinche Juan of Bodega Visual, and Chulita Vinyl's Si Mon'. Wed., June 20, 8pm-12mid. The Sahara Lounge, 1413 Webberville Rd. $3.

Summertime Madness: The Weeknd X Lana Del Rey Dance Party Celebrate Lana's birthday with a mash-up of hits from her and the Weeknd by DJ GirlFriend. Wed., June 20, 10pm. Volstead Lounge, 1500 E. Sixth.

Movie Madness: Valley of the Dolls AFS's annual LGBTQ fundraiser returns. This year they're collecting cash for Kind Clinic. Complimentary cocktails, delicious bites, and entertainment by Ms. Sabel Scities. Thu., June 21, 6pm. AFS Cinema, 6406 N. I-35 #3100, $30-35. www.austinfilm.org.

GAYLY AHEAD

Austin Pride 2018 Tickets are on sale for Austin's 2018 Pride Celebrations. Sat., Aug. 11. $15-125. www.austinpride.org.

Plezzure Island 2018 Texas' largest lez resort takeover returns for year three! Thu.-Sun., Sept. 27-30. Isla Grand Beach Resort, 500 Padre Blvd., South Padre Island. $99-250.