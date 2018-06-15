Columns

Day Trips: Jet Set Chocolate, Brenham

Airline pilot turns to turning chocolate into art as a hobby

By Gerald E. McLeod, Fri., June 15, 2018


Jet Set Chocolates in Brenham makes little squares of melt-in-your-mouth goodness that are brightly colored works of art.

On most days, 20 or more kinds of candies fill the glass show­cases. The flavors range from the basic, like orange-filled chocolate cubes, to exquisitely decorated bite-size Key lime flavored chocolates. Caramel dipped in dark chocolate with sea salt is the most popular.

Ray Davis started experimenting with making chocolates in his home kitchen. An airline pilot by trade, he began honing his skills with molding Belgian chocolate by taking confectionery classes in Chicago during his downtime. He gave away most of his creations to appreciative family and friends. His hobby was getting a little out of hand, so his wife recommended that he find some place other than her kitchen for his chocolate man cave and all his chocolate-making equipment. That led to a former beauty salon in southeast Brenham. So many friends started stopping by to sample his latest concoctions that he and his wife decided that they might as well turn the hobby into a business.


Amazingly, in the town famous for Blue Bell Ice Cream, there is a second handmade chocolate shop. Bliss Candy Company is a just a couple of blocks northwest of Jet Set Chocolates. They specialize in a different kind of chocolate and cupcakes.


Which chocolatier is better? You'll have to decide for yourself. Jet Set Chocolates is at 2403 S. Market St. (Business 290), a short distance from Highway 290 in Brenham. Ray's wife Debbie and daughter Caroline run the shop when he's flying. The confectionery is open Tuesday through Friday from 11am-6pm. Give them a call at 979/421-8477.

More Day Trips columns

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 36 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Day Trips
Day Trips: Toilet Seat Art Museum, San Antonio
Day Trips: Toilet Seat Art Museum, San Antonio
Hundreds of commode covers become canvases for 97-year-old artist

Gerald E. McLeod, June 8, 2018

Day Trips: Good Ole Days, Brady
Day Trips: Good Ole Days, Brady
Antique emporium is a treasure mine of relics and oddities

Gerald E. McLeod, June 1, 2018

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Jet Set Chocolates, Ray Davis, Debbie Zachary-Davis, Caroline Davis, Bliss Candy Company, chocolates, candy

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Austin Terror Fest
The Lost Well
Davis Gallery: Of Warp and Weft at Davis Gallery
Skate Kitchen
at Volcom Garden
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
AC Daily, Events and Promotions, Luvdoc Answers

Breaking news, recommended events, and more

Official Chronicle events, promotions, and giveaways

Updates for SXSW 2018

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2018 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  