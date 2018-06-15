Day Trips: Jet Set Chocolate, Brenham

Jet Set Chocolates in Brenham makes little squares of melt-in-your-mouth goodness that are brightly colored works of art.

On most days, 20 or more kinds of candies fill the glass show­cases. The flavors range from the basic, like orange-filled chocolate cubes, to exquisitely decorated bite-size Key lime flavored chocolates. Caramel dipped in dark chocolate with sea salt is the most popular.

Ray Davis started experimenting with making chocolates in his home kitchen. An airline pilot by trade, he began honing his skills with molding Belgian chocolate by taking confectionery classes in Chicago during his downtime. He gave away most of his creations to appreciative family and friends. His hobby was getting a little out of hand, so his wife recommended that he find some place other than her kitchen for his chocolate man cave and all his chocolate-making equipment. That led to a former beauty salon in southeast Brenham. So many friends started stopping by to sample his latest concoctions that he and his wife decided that they might as well turn the hobby into a business.

Amazingly, in the town famous for Blue Bell Ice Cream, there is a second handmade chocolate shop. Bliss Candy Company is a just a couple of blocks northwest of Jet Set Chocolates. They specialize in a different kind of chocolate and cupcakes.

Which chocolatier is better? You'll have to decide for yourself. Jet Set Chocolates is at 2403 S. Market St. (Business 290), a short distance from Highway 290 in Brenham. Ray's wife Debbie and daughter Caroline run the shop when he's flying. The confectionery is open Tuesday through Friday from 11am-6pm. Give them a call at 979/421-8477.