Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

"Sprang" is the past-tense "spring," but according to author Bryan Garner, some use it for the past tense of "sprain," as in "I sprang my ankle."

While being chauffeured from Austin to College Station, the third time he ran for president in 1984, George McGovern ate a Hunger Buster at the Dairy Queen in Caldwell, Texas.

Seven in 10 U.S. adults own a grill or smoker, and in Canada, ownership is 8 in 10, according to the Hearth, Patio & Barbecue Association.

Church steeples didn't always have such a high survival rate. Author Robert A. Scott estimates that at least 17% of all cathedrals built during the medieval period, Romanesque as well as Gothic, ultimately suffered catastrophic damage and collapse.

An electric eel can fire off enough bursts of electricity to kill a crab, according to authors Matin Durrani and Liz Kalaugher.