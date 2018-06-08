Temperatures are rising, and this week is gonna be hot hot hot. First, don't let Austin Black Pride fall off your radar. The parties are going strong – and like a good drink, getting stronger by the minute (lineup below). But if you wanna go extra hard to house on the dance floor, let me direct you to Ethics. DJ Nymble Digitz is kicking off his new monthly residency (aptly named the Nymble Digitz Ministry) tomorrow night. You know the dude from his parties 'til dawn, but even with a 2am end time, this will not disappoint. He tells me the music will be the best of house, tech house, techno, and more – basically, "it's gonna be cute," he says. Boy, you make 40 look poppin'. Wanna get those temps even higher? Mark your calendars for next Thursday's Package Menswear Fashion Show. Hot dudes baring ... well, almost all. Dan Chavez, the GM of Package, came up with the idea a few years ago while post-breakup bingeing Jem and the Holograms (a personal fave). While watching a sad Jem throw a fashion show to cheer herself up, a lightbulb went off: "What a great way to stay busy, get over this dude, and surround myself with what I love," recalls Chavez. "Mainly, fashion and men." So if you share those loves, head to Rain and check out summer's hottest lineup.

GAYDAR

Boiz of Austin Auditions Do you have dreams of drag? Think you have what it takes to be a king? Then getcher submission tape in! Submissions due June 11, 12mid. TheBoizofAustin@gmail.com.

HackOut 2018 Austin's only LGBTQ start-up weekend returns! Learn about that start-up life, brainstorm new ventures, and network like nobody's watching. Thu.-Sun., June 7-10. HomeAway Domain, 11800 Domain Dr. #300. $7-15. www.swhackout.org.

Pride (Month) Prom A promlike party complete with DJ GirlFriend, a Glitteration Station, yer fave drag stars, plus a traveling photo booth. Thu., June 7, 6-9pm. Central Library, 710 W. Cesar Chavez. Free.

The BlaQ Mirror Series: Art Exhibition + Showcase Featuring work from Austin's BlaQueer and trans artists, plus music and spoken word performances. Thu., June 7, 6:30-9:30pm. Greater Austin Black Chamber of Commerce, 912 E. 11th.

Homo Homage: Shania Twain A drag ode to Shania after the country queen wraps her show. Thu., June 7, 10pm. Elysium, 705 Red River. $5.

UnBEARable: Daddy Issues Our two fearless leaders are dealing and realing. Thu., June 7, 10:30pm. The Iron Bear, 121 W. Eighth.

The Nymble Digitz Ministry: Special Birthday Edition! Wishin' DJ and underground party promoter Nymble Digitz a beat-full birthday! Catch him spinning with Christian Barbuto and Fitnez & Hellth. Fri., June 8, 9pm. Ethics Music Lounge, 422-C Congress.

Drip Drop: Official Austin Black Pride Turn Up The babes behind Pink Elephant Radio are helping heat things up! Bounce, trap, and strong drinks make this dance party mandatory. Fri., June 8, 9:30pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. $5 suggested donation.

Poo Poo Platter: Hail Yasss! Britney vs. J-Lo A showdown between the Aughts queens. 18 and up welcome. Fri., June 8, 10pm. Elysium, 705 Red River. $7.

L&B Ladies’ Night Summon the squad, gather your grrrls, and getcher groove on. It's ladies' night. Second Saturdays, 9pm. Sellers, 213 W. Fourth. Free.

Too Black to be Queer, Too Queer to be Black Constance Upshaw leads a conversation on race and sexuality on a cultural and national level. Sat., June 9, 1-3pm. Six Square, 1152 San Bernard.

Second Annual Artemis Project Benefit Oodles of awesome bands, including ANDY, Pico Farad, and more raising money to help support a local through her fight with lymphoma. Sat., June 9, 5-10pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. $5.

Austin Black Pride Boat Party BYO floating devices, water toys, and alcohol. Swimming is certainly not mandatory, but having a kick-a$$ time is! Sat., June 9, 5-9:30pm. Just for Fun Watercraft, 5973 Hiline Rd. $25-52.

TGQ SOCIAL A gender-diverse space for all who identify on the genderqueer, trans, and nonbinary spectrums. Second Sundays, 6-9pm. Butterfly Bar, 2307 Manor Rd. Free. www.fb.com/tgqsocial.

Lit Yoga – Black Pride Edition Tierra Fisher of Taste.Yoga leads a basics class to get you feeling good for the day ahead! Sun., June 10, 10-11:30am. Givens Recreation Center, 3811 E. 12th. $12.

Bartier Brunch Crawl Close out ABP with one epic crawl, brunch-inspired cocktails, and specials throughout the day! Sun., June 10, 11am-7pm. Rock Rose Ave. and Esperanza Crossing.

Nautickle: Naughty Lesbian Boat Party Faye Fearless' birthday barge bash is gonna get wet and wild. 18 and up welcome. Sun., June 10, 11am-3pm. Riviera Marina on Lake Travis. $30+.

Boiz of Austin: Queer Art Confessional Is it getting steamy in here – or is that just this confessional? Check out yer fave kings with special guest Michi Fink. Tue., June 12, 9pm-12mid. Elysium, 705 Red River. $5.

Package Menswear Summer 2018 Fashion Show Take a gander at some of Austin's hottest strutting down the runway in some of Package Menswear and Tapelenders' hottest. Thu., June 14, 9:30-11:30pm. Rain, 217 W. Fourth. www.packagemenswear.com.

GAYLY AHEAD

Austin Pride 2018 Tickets are on sale for Austin's 2018 celebration. Sat., Aug. 11. $15-125. www.austinpride.org.

Plezzure Island 2018 Texas' largest lez resort takeover returns! Co-founder Gabby Ayala promises great DJs, endless entertainment, and tubular activities. Thu.-Sun, Sept. 27-30. Isla Grand Beach Resort, 500 Padre Blvd., South Padre Island. $99-250.