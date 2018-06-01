Columns

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

By Mr. Smarty Pants, Fri., June 1, 2018

The U.S. is the only country with an advanced economy that'll see its public debt ratio increase over the next 3-5 years, according to a new report from the International Monetary Fund. Experts believe that as the ratio rises, so will tax rates and America's inability to stabilize its economy during recessions.

In 1877, French businessman Honore Grenet turned the Alamo's nearby long barrack into a grocery and used the Alamo's chapel to string up and store hog carcasses.

In 1969, biologists discovered three lizards from New Guinea whose innards were green: bones, muscles, blood, and all. In these lizards, their hemoglobin is turned into green-colored biliverdin, which is responsible for the greenish color sometimes seen in human bruises.

According to The New York Times, wind energy now makes up 4% of the global energy supply.

As a senior in high school, Elvis Presley's standard lunch was two ice cream sandwiches.

The above is information that Mr. Smarty Pants read in a book, magazine, or newspaper; heard on the radio; saw on television; or overheard at a party. Got facts? Write to Mr. Smarty Pants. Why not visit mrsmartypants.com?
More Mr. Smarty Pants Knows columns

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 36 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

TODAY'S EVENTS
Queerbomb 2018
Fair Market
Moonlight
at Alamo Drafthouse at the Ritz
Brownout (album release), Third Root, Superfónicos [outdoor] at Mohawk
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
AC Daily, Events and Promotions, Luvdoc Answers

Breaking news, recommended events, and more

Official Chronicle events, promotions, and giveaways

Updates for SXSW 2018

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2018 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  