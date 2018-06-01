Austin Pride might be two months away, but perusing through "Gay Place" this week might leave ya thinking differently. Queerbomb, our noncorporate, all-DIY, alt-Pride returns Saturday for its ninth year! Opening with the rally, speakers include Chola Magnolia, Awais Azhar of the LGBTQ Quality of Life Commission, sex workers' rights activist Rainny Daze, and more, plus DJs Daddie Dearest, Winona Grindr, and p1nkstar. Expect a lovely display of queer pride and getcher procession shoes on! But Queerbomb's not the only rainbow star on this week's horizon. Austin Black Pride kicks off Tuesday, with five days of rad events to mingle, mix, learn, and drop it low. Peep the full schedule below! (See "Queerbomb and Austin Black Pride Kick Off Season of LGBTQ Celebrations.") But wait, there's more. Cheer Ups is holding down a very queer weekend with Homo Depot Friday and Queer Up Charlies conveniently happening post-QB march Saturday. Sunday, take it down a notch with EQTX's Eastside bar crawl or play some lesbian games with L&B at Field Gay ATX. Last, but certainly not least, our newest Central Library is hosting a Pride (Month) Prom with drag queens, GirlFriend, and more next Thursday. Happy Pride Month, QTs.

GAYDAR

Rebecca Havemeyer in Winkie! Rebecca's very first one-woman show! Written by Paul Soileau and Kerri Atwood (also directing). Thu., May 31, 8pm; Fri., June 1, 7 & 10pm. Ground Floor Theatre, 979 Springdale. $5-30. www.groundfloortheatre.org.

Fat Bottom Queer Mixer Party the night away with the babes of Fat Bottom Cabaret and DJ Chorizo Funk. Shop some shops, dance 'til ya drop, and help FBC raise some cold hard cash. Thu., May 31, 7-11pm. The North Door, 502 Brushy.

Carmen An all-Latinx cast takes on a revised Carmen exploring borders, survival, gender, and queer love. Thu.-Sat., May 18-June 2, 8pm. Dougherty Arts Center, 1110 Barton Springs Rd. $15. www.genenco.org.

QueerTowne’s Summer Send-Off Get ready; these slapstick comics are prepping for the hottest summer on record. School's out and QueerTowne is in session. Thu., May 31, 10-11pm. ColdTowne Theater, 4803-B Airport. $5. www.coldtownetheater.com.

Bless Her Heart! A queer poolside happy hour, with musical stylings by Ansem and Mouthfeel. Fri., June 1, 6-9pm. Kitty Cohen's, 2211 Webberville Rd.

Kind Talk: Latinx Sexual Health Who doesn't like talking about sex and looking at art? Catch this convo on LGBTQ+ Latinx sexual health with free drinks, free food, and after the discussion Chulita Vinyl Club gets on deck to DJ the Mari­cón Aus­tin, a queer Latinx art showcase. Come for one or stay for both! Fri., June 1, 7pm. Cherry Cola Dog, 3409 E. Fifth. www.kindclinic.org.

Homo Depot A v. queer night, brought to you by DJ GirlFriend, in honor of Queerbomb weekend and Pride Month. Fri., June 1, 10pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. $5. www.girlfriendatx.com.

Queerbomb 2018 Get ready to rain glitter! The procession, emceed by Topaz, starts at 8:30pm and revelers will be back by 9 to get the (after)party started. Sat., June 2, 6pm-1am. Fair Market, 1100 E. Fifth. www.fb.com/qbatx.

Queer Up Charlie’s Pride Edition Cheer Up Charlies is digging into its queer roots with Atlanta's Vicki Powell, and Dylan Reece, Mouthfeel, Mid^Heaven, and ADiEAN. Drag stars Hentaii, Sticky Gold, and Noodles wow between sets. Sat., June 2, 9pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. $5, no one turned away.

Coco’s Anniversary Party Eight years of magic, makeup, and wigs! Sun., June 3, noon-6pm. Coco Coquette, 2109 E. Cesar Chavez. www.coco-coquette.com.

Field Gay ATX Like Field Day, but with more lesbians! Brought to you by Lesbutante & the Boss. Tix include a competition tee, Lone Star – to make you feel xtra sporty, entrance to all activities, snacks, and more. Music supplied by DJ GiiQ. Sorry kiddos, 21 and up only. Sun., June 3, noon-4pm. Krieg Softball Complex, 515 South Pleasant Valley. $35-50.

GayTripper: Big Gay River Float All aboard! Looking to get wet with yer friends? Option one: hop a bus with the boyz down to San Marcos or drive yourself and meet 'em at the tubes. Sun., June 3, noon-5pm. Texas State Tubes Park & Float; 2024 North Old Bastrop Rd., San Marcos. $30-60. www.therepubliq.com.

EQTX EastSide Meet & Greet Our fave dive bars join forces with EQTX to grow community outreach. Grab a drink and learn about how to get involved. Both bars are donating 20% of the day's tab to Equality Texas. Sun., June 3, 2-11pm. The Liberty, 1618½ E. Sixth; The Grackle, 1700 E. Sixth. www.equalitytexas.org.

Destigmatizing Sex Work: A Dis­cus­sion with Vyrus McDisco Sex educator McDisco discusses the damaging effects of FOSTA/SESTA. Sun., June 3, 6-7:30pm. Q Toys, 6800 Burnet Rd. $15. www.qtoysaustin.com.

Transgender Feminisms Reading Group Grayson Hunt of UT's LGBTQ Studies will lead a Transgender Feminisms reading group through the summer. Learn a little, mingle a little. Mon., June 4, 6:30-8:30pm. Elisabet Ney Museum, 304 E. 44th. www.liberalarts.utexas.edu/lgbtq.

Austin LGBT Chamber June Lunch­eon Mia Parton of Aeparmia Engineering joins the chamber for a discussion on navigating the different types of minority business certifications and how to use them. Tue., June 5, 11am-1pm. Truluck's, 10225 Research #4000. www.austinlgbtchamber.com.

Big Boobie Bingo This is not yer granny's bingo, but you probs guessed that from the name. CupCake and Maeve Haven host. Tue., June 5, 6-9pm. Maria's Taco Xpress, 2529 S. Lamar.

Varsity Gay League Free LBGTQ Kickball Let's play ball! All levels welcome. Spend the first hour mastering moves and the second hour scrimmaging as prep for the coming season, starting June 19. Tue., June 5, 7-9pm. Krieg Softball Complex, 515 S. Pleasant Valley. www.varsitygayleague.com.

Glowed Up: The Glitterati Experience Take Tuesday to a whole new level with a glam celebration of the city's QPOC creatives. Mama Duke, Chorizo Funk, Adzua-Gette Cole, and Nevolution make the dance party pop, plus live painting and a pop-up shop by Las Ofrendas. Tue., June 5, 9:30pm. Swan Dive, 615 Red River. $5 after 11pm.

Queer Film Theory 101 Panelists dissect some straight films with queer edge. Wed., June 6, 8-10pm. Barrel O' Fun, 1911 Aldrich Ste. 120-B.

Pride (Month) Prom A prom-like party complete with DJ GirlFriend, a Glitteration Station to get you looking dragtastic, yer fave queens and kings, plus a traveling photo booth. Thu., June 7, 6-9pm. Central Library, 710 W. Cesar Chavez. Free.

Homo Homage: Shania Twain Honey St. Claire and her grrrls say Shania's "still the one" after the county queen wraps her show Downtown. Thu., June 7, 10pm-1am. Elysium, 705 Red River. $5.

UnBEARable: Daddy Issues Our two fearless leaders are dealing with daddy issues. Mad Max Morrison, Miss Kitty Litter, and Sylvia Hatchett-Purchase help sort 'em out. Thu., June 7, 10:30pm. The Iron Bear, 121 W. Eighth.

HackOut 2018 Austin's only LGBTQ start-up weekend. Learn about the life, brainstorm new ventures with other queers, and more. Thu.-Sun., June 7-10. HomeAway Office Domain, 11800 Domain Dr. $7-15. www.swhackout.org.

Austin Black Pride Events

Jewel’s Catch One Documentary With HRC Austin & aGLIFF Celebrating the glitzy disco era and heroine Jewel Thais-Williams. Wed., June 6, 6:30-9:30pm, Alamo Mueller, 1911 Aldrich.

BlaQ Mirror Series: Art Exhibition Indulge your senses at this showcase of Austin's BlaQueer and trans identifying artists including Ashley Hicks and Chuck Jones, plus music and spoken word performances. Thu., June 7, 6:30-9:30pm. Greater Austin Black Chamber of Commerce, 912-A E. 11th.

Drip Drop The babes behind Pink Elephant Radio are heating things up! Mandatory for any and all Pride revelers. Fri., June 8, 9:30pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. $5 donation.

Panel: Too Black to be Queer, Too Queer to be Black A conversation on race and sexuality within a cultural and national level. Sat., June 9, 1-3pm. Six Square, 1152 San Bernard.

ABP Boat Party BYO floating devices, water toys, and alcohol. Swimming, while highly encouraged, is not mandatory, but having a kick-a$$ time is! Sat., June 9, 5-9:30pm. Just for Fun Watercraft, 5973 Hiline.

Lit Yoga An easy class to get you feeling good! Sun., June 10, 10-11:30am. Givens Rec Ctr., 3811 E. 12th. $12.

Bartier Brunch Crawl Close it out with one epic brunch crawl. Sun., June 10, 11am-7pm. Check-in at St. Genevieve, 11500 Rock Rose.