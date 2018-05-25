Nine percent of Americans own some form of cryptocurrency, according to Dalia Research in Berlin.

Johnny Carson was 10-0 as an amateur boxer in the Navy during World War II.

Researchers in Australia recently published in Pacific Conservation Biology that they had monitored what was likely the world's oldest spider on record. The trapdoor spider, who recently died at age 43, built herself a hole and then just stayed there.

According to author Chris Conrad, hemp farmer Thomas Jefferson and paper maker Ben Franklin were ambassadors to France during the initial surge of the hashish vogue.

Mrs. Beeton's Book of Household Management includes a recipe for a toast sandwich. 1) Toast a thin slice of bread. 2) Butter two slices of bread and sprinkle with salt and pepper to taste. 3) Place the toast between the two slices of bread-and-butter to form a sandwich.