Adulting is hard. Gone are the days of summer vacation (for most of us, anyway). Instead, we get long weekends (and to those who work weekends, I hope you're getting them, too). But it's in these special work-free Mondays we find that taste of childhood freedom. This Memorial Day weekend, Austin is chock-full of queer revelry to ease and entertain our little LGBTQ hearts. Rain is hosting beach-themed parties every night this weekend, with CPR-ready lifeguards keeping the dance floor safe and sexy. Carry Illinois is dropping their latest EP with a party at CUC Friday, and Christeene is doing the same Saturday at MOHA. Getcher craft on with OUTsider Fest Sunday, plus enough drag, comedy, and queer sports events to clap yer hands at. Finally, because he does so much for the scene, we're wishing DJ GirlFriend a very HBD! He's turning 33 this week and throwin' a special Neon Rainbows tonight to celebrate. Yeehaw and honky-tonk beats by local bands and the awesome DJ Cap'n Tits. We love you, boo!

GAYDAR

Danielle Packs a Punch LGBTQ Quality of Life commish Danielle Skidmore is running for City Council! Meet her at this punch bowl social. Thu., May 24, 7pm. BEPI Park, 1101 Enfield. www.danielleforall.com.

Carmen Set in El Paso, "queer night life clashes with ICE raids" in this telenovela-inspired tale of resistance and humor. Through June 2. Thu.-Sat., 8pm. Dougherty Arts Center, 1110 Barton Springs Rd. $15. www.genenco.org.

First Splash: Beach Party Get into that summer spirit with DJs Protege and Dallas Downs. The Boys of ATX will be your dance floor lifeguards. Thu.-Mon., May 24-28, 9pm. Rain on 4th, 217 W. Fourth.

Neon Rainbows Happy happy to you, Ezra! Country-time tunes to help the man ring in 33! Thu., May 24, 9pm-12mid. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River.

Geeks On Fleek: WWE Legends Bigger, better, and more scripted than ever. Thu., May 24, 10pm. Elysium, 705 Red River. $5; $3 if in costume.

Austin Sketch Fest: Martini Ranch/Hot Pot Pass your laugh quota with the "mostly queer" sketch comedy troupe Martini Ranch alongside Hot Pot Comedy. Fri., May 25, 6-8pm. Spider House Ballroom, 2906 Fruth. $15.

Sex Talk: A Drag/Talk Show! Honey St. Claire and Louisianna Purchase are talking about sex, baby. Fri., May 25, 9-11pm. 4th Tap Brewing, 10615 Metric. Free.

Carry Illinois EP Release Party Celebrate the release of Work in Progress – from our queer indie-pop band. Fri., May 25, 9:30pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. Free.

Texas Shootout Tournament Softball Austin hosts one of the largest LGBTQ sporting events in Central Texas. Sat.-Sun., May 26-27. www.texasshootout.org.

Casting Call! Runway Fashion Show You talk the talk, but do you have what it takes to walk the walk? Tryouts for a Pride-timed fashion show are now. See link for deets. Sat., May 26, 4pm. Sellers, 213 W. Fourth. www.werkproductions.com.

Christeene Album Release Partaay Are you ready for it? Toxic Water and Hey Jellie open the night, and Christeene will set it all right. Sat., May 26, 6-11:30pm. Museum of Human Achievement, Springdale & Lyons.

Q Revue W/ Ky Krebs An LGBTQ variety comedy show with Althea Trix, Ralphie Hardesty, and more! Sat., May 26, 8-9pm. Fallout Theater, 616 Lavaca. $12.

CupcakKe Sex-poz queer ally CupcakKe is takin' over town. It's gonna get dirty. Sat., May 26, 9pm-1am. Empire Control Room, 606 E. Seventh. $18-60.

Sir.Rat’s First AnniverSIRy Party Calling all baby rats and li'l mice. Sat., May 26, 10pm. The Iron Bear, 121 W. Eighth.

Hentaii Presents: //sub.rosa Majestic queens take the stage to blow yer mind with special guest Disasterina of the Boulet Brothers' Dragula season 2. Sat., May 26, 11pm-1am. Fallout Theater, 616 Lavaca. $10.

OUTsider MDGD: Queer Crafting! Learn shaving cream paper marbling then drop a line to make change! Sun., May 27, 1-4pm. Kinda Tropical, 3501 E. Seventh. www.outsiderfest.org.

Queerbomb Planning Meeting Show up, drop by, and see how you can make this year's Queerbomb even more magical! Mon., May 28, 7-9pm. The Q Austin, 2906 Medical Arts.

Shay Spence Tiny Texas Tour Self-described as "trans, queer and, most importantly, left-handed," Shay's bringing her softly plucked electric guitar and manic music fervor to town. Tue., May 29, 8pm-12mid. Dozen Street, 1808 E. 12th. Free.

Greetings From Queer Mountain Ep. 61: Speak Up! Speak up, talk back, get it off your chest. Share whatever it is you've been holding back. Tue., May 29, 9-10:30pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River.

Rebecca Havemeyer in Winkie Rebecca's very first one-woman show is coming to a stage near you for a work-in-progress peek. Wed.-Thu., May 30-31, 8pm. Ground Floor Theatre, 979 Springdale. $5-30 sliding scale. www.groundfloortheatre.org.

Kickoff to Summer Social! A night for QPOC community to celebrate the start of summer and allgo's Health and Wellness program! Wed., May 30, 6:30-8:30pm. allgo, 701 Tillery. www.allgo.org.

POP QUIZ Trivia: The Golden Girls A night devoted to TV's most infamous old ladies with Golden Girls-inspired drag by Sabel Scities and friends. Wed., May 30, 10pm-12mid. Rain, 217 W. Fourth.

GAYLY AHEAD

Queerbomb 2018 Austin's alt-Pride celebration and march returns. Sat., June 2, 6pm-1am. Fair Market, 1100 E. Fifth. www.fb.com/qbatx.

Austin Black Pride Back for year three and not to be missed! Thu.-Sun, June 7-10. www.fb.com/austinblackpride.

HackOut 2018 Austin's only LGBTQ start-up weekend. Thu.-Sun., June 7-10. HomeAway Office Domain, 11800 Domain Dr. #300. $7-15. hackoutmentors@gmail.com, www.swhackout.org.