The Mona Lisa was driven away from Paris before World War II in an ambulance specially fitted with elastic rubber-sprung suspension.

Every bottle of Chanel No. 5 contains about 12 roses grown in Pégo­mas, France, and 1,000 jasmine flowers grown in Grasse, France.

According to a recent report about the rates of breastfeeding from UNICEF, among high-income countries, Uruguay ranked the highest with 98.7%. In Ireland, only 55% of babies were ever breastfed. In the U.S., 74.4% of babies were breastfed.

Ronan Farrow, investigative reporter for The New Yorker, lawyer, and son of Mia Farrow and either Woody Allen or Frank Sinatra, graduated from Bard College with a degree in philosophy at age 15: the youngest person in that institution's history to do so.

The Presidio de San Saba is not near Presidio or San Saba, Texas, but is a mile west of Menard, Texas.