Mr. Smarty Pants Knows
By Mr. Smarty Pants, Fri., May 18, 2018
The Mona Lisa was driven away from Paris before World War II in an ambulance specially fitted with elastic rubber-sprung suspension.
Every bottle of Chanel No. 5 contains about 12 roses grown in Pégomas, France, and 1,000 jasmine flowers grown in Grasse, France.
According to a recent report about the rates of breastfeeding from UNICEF, among high-income countries, Uruguay ranked the highest with 98.7%. In Ireland, only 55% of babies were ever breastfed. In the U.S., 74.4% of babies were breastfed.
Ronan Farrow, investigative reporter for The New Yorker, lawyer, and son of Mia Farrow and either Woody Allen or Frank Sinatra, graduated from Bard College with a degree in philosophy at age 15: the youngest person in that institution's history to do so.
The Presidio de San Saba is not near Presidio or San Saba, Texas, but is a mile west of Menard, Texas.