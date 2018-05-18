Of all the seasons, summer is undeniably the most queer. It's the short shorts, the pool parties, the late nights on slick dance floors, the shiny bodies (even if it's mostly sweat, not glitter – we do live in Texas after all). Plus, summer is the season of Pride. Austin, alone, has several looming on the horizon. Because of that, it's the season we all embrace our bodies – however they are – and put on our most fierce lewks to say "F*ck yeah I'm here, queer – and damn I look hot." To put it bluntly, our summer fashion is one of our many acts of resistance. Itty bitty bikinis pair well with unshaven legs and pits, and for those uncomfortable about donning swimwear, going to the lake is an act of defiance. And don't it feel good? For summer 2018, "Gay Place" vows to keep it extra gay all season long. I'd highlight some especially on-theme events happening between now and fall, but that's what the issue's Summer Fun calendar has in store for you. So instead, I'll leave you with this: Whatever you do this season and wherever the long days and warm nights take you, go there boldly, do it brightly, and don't forget that queer shimmer and sass.

GAYDAR

HRC May Happy Hour Sip, meet, and mingle. Thu., May 17, 6-8pm. Academia, 208-D W. Fourth. www.hrc.org.

Night Tropics Get your freak on. Third Thursdays, 9:30pm. Dozen Street, 1808 E. 12th. Free

Unite The Fight Gala Launch Party It's a party to launch a party. It doesn't get better than that, except when the revelers are fundraising. Fri., May 18, 7-10pm. The Market, 4300 N. Quinlan Park Rd. www.theequalityalliance.com.

Carmen An all-Latinx cast explores borders, survival, gender, and love. Set in El Paso, "queer night life clashes with ICE raids" in this telenovela-inspired tale of resistance. May 18-June 2. Thu.-Sat., 8pm. Dougherty Arts Center, 1110 Barton Springs Rd. $15. www.genenco.org.

Butch Queen: Resurrection Louisianna Purchase and an esteemed panel of judges decide which drag queen competitor has what it takes to take the crown. Fri., May 18, 10pm-1am. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. $10.

Texas Puppy Club Presents: Hounding Hippie Hollow Those playful puppers are making waves at Hippie Hollow. Sat., May 19, 10am-10pm. Hippie Hollow, 7000 Comanche Trl.

Drag Xpress Hostesses Maeve Haven and CupCake are taking over the tacos again with Robin RoseQuartz, Grandma Steven, and Tanya Lasagna! Sat., May 19, 2-5pm. Maria's Taco Xpress, 2529 S. Lamar.

Party Down South Kay Rissa of LOC Nation hosts a hot performance by Fat Bottom Cabaret with Plezzure Island talkin' summer getaways. Sat., May 19, 9:30pm. Dozen Street, 1808 E. 12th. Free.

Middle School Dance Party: Baby, One More Time! Bow down to Britney. Partygoers are encouraged to dress as their fave Brit. GirlFriend keeps the dance floor toxic and drag performances will make you feel lucky. Sat., May 19, 10pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River.

UnderBear Underwear Party Celebrate yer skivvies. Cold drinks, hot dance floor. Sat., May 19, 10pm. The Iron Bear, 121 W. Eighth.

Get Tested: AIDS Candlelight Memorial In honor of those we've lost, ASA's free and confidential testing van will be on Fourth Street. to test! There will be no communal service this year, but community members are encouraged to remember, reflect, and get tested. Sun., May 20, 213 W. Fourth, 5-9pm.

Brunch Club: QT Guys Edition Avocado toast, mimosas, and space for all black gay, bisexual, and trans-identifying dudes. Sun., May 20, 1-3pm. Gloria's, 300 W. Sixth. www.austinblackpride.org.

LGBTQ Authentic Relating Games Forget the small talk and make some warm and fuzzy connections with your qmmunity. Sun., May 20, 3:30-6:30pm. First Unitarian Universalist Church, 4700 Grover.

The L Word Trivia: Season 4 You know the drill: Who killed Jenny, why does Shane think vests are shirts, where did Tina's spine go, and more. Sun., May 20, 6-9pm. Hops & Grain Brewery, 507 Calles. $6.

#AustinOutProud Out Youth, taking a break from the kiddos, hosts an adult engagement night. Mon., May 21, 5-7pm. Sellers, 213 W. Fourth. www.outyouth.org.

Queerbomb Planning Meeting If you've ever wanted to get involved – now's your chance! Mon., May 21, 7-9pm. The Q Austin, 2906 Medical Arts.

Harvey Milk Day: MILK Movie Screening Celebrate the man with a screening of the film. Tue., May 22, 7-9pm. The Q Austin, 2906 Medical Arts. www.theqaustin.org.

aGLIFF Presents: Believer with Q&A A story about Dan Reynolds, Tyler Glenn, the Mormon church, and queer lives. Wed., May 23, 7:30pm. Alamo South Lamar, 1120 S. Lamar. $5.

Christeene In-Store Performance She's baaaacckkk and creepier than ever. Catch her playing a special record store performance. Thu., May 24, 8-10pm. Waterloo Records, 600-A N. Lamar.

Geeks On Fleek: WWE Legends Bigger, badder, and more scripted than ever before. Thu., May 24, 10pm. Elysium, 705 Red River. $5; $3 if in costume.

GAYLY AHEAD

Queerbomb 2018 Austin's alt-Pride celebration and march returns to town to rain glitter and queer pride. Sat., June 2, 6pm-1am. Fair Market, 1100 E. Fifth.

Austin Black Pride Celebrating the talents, culture, and interests of Austin's Black LGBTQ communities. Thu.-Sun., June 7-10.

Austin Pride 2018 Tickets are already on sale for Austin's 2018 Pride celebrations. Sat., Aug. 11. $15 125. www.austinpride.org.

Editor's note: we had previously listed The Q Revue for Thu., May 24, when actually it will be held on Sat., May 26. Fallout Theater, 616 Lavaca. $12 door.