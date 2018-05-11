Columns

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Fri., May 11, 2018

Danish audiologist Ole Bentzen died laughing from watching the scene from A Fish Called Wanda in which Kevin Kline tortures Michael Palin by putting "chips" up his nose and then raiding Palin's beloved aquarium for the other half of the English cuisine that goes with the chips. Bent­zen's heart rate soared above 250, and he succumbed to cardiac arrest.

According to the Sierra Club, more than half of the world's industrial CO2 emissions have occurred since 1988.

Thomas Edison developed and patented a large-scale affordable housing method for building them from a single concrete pour into an iron mold. Concrete would form walls, roof, stairs, floors, even tubs. The business failed; molds were costly, houses weren't attractive, and the home was marketed as "the salvation of the unwashed masses."

Moths are mostly nocturnal; butterflies are moths that evolved to be diurnal, or active during the day.

The above is information that Mr. Smarty Pants read in a book, magazine, or newspaper; heard on the radio; saw on television; or overheard at a party. Got facts? Write to Mr. Smarty Pants. Why not visit mrsmartypants.com?
