TGQ Social – a monthly meetup for anyone and everyone on the trans spectrum – will host its 50th hangout Sunday evening. Claire Bow, an organizer of the event, says this social is likely the largest monthly gathering of trans people in the country and best believe they're celebrating. Memories and love will be shared as will sweet treats. Speaking of making space – there's still time to donate to A Serpent's Voice Indiegogo campaign. Filmmaker and photographer Alexandra Dietz and activist Heather Ross joined forces to create this multimedia arts project and platform for queer women survivors of rape and sexual assault to share their stories in light of #MeToo. Since February, Dietz has photographed eight survivors shedding their skin (of liquid latex). Five stories – complete with photo and audio – can already be found online (www.serpentsvoice.com). The pair hope to raise enough money to grow the powerful art project. Dietz, who's spent years documenting the fallout of sexual violence, tells me her goal is to travel the country and maybe beyond to capture survivors' tales. But the project doesn't end when the last photos are snapped. Dietz and Ross are committed to creating a safe, vibrant community for queer survivors to connect and heal.

GAYDAR

LGBT+ Happy Hour with the ’Loo Cheers to cheap drinks and counseling. Buy a beer, support Waterloo. Second Thursdays, 6-8pm. Rain on 4th, 217 W. Fourth. www.waterloocounseling.org.

One Night at the Bronze: Buffy the Vampire Slayer Party GirlFriend plays the tunes Buff and the gang grew up to because "into every generation a dance party is born: one night in all the world, a chosen one." Fri., May 11, 8pm-12mid. 3ten ACL Live, 310 E. Willie Nelson Blvd. Ste. 1-A. Free.

Emily Wolfe A night of guitar riffs and creative beats. Fri., May 11, 9pm. Stubb's, 801 Red River. $13.

L&B Second Saturday Ladies’ Night Summon the squad, gather your grrrl gang, and getcher grove on. Second Saturdays, 9pm. Sellers Underground, 213 W. Fourth. Free.

ICP Ball Musicals The United Court of Austin is throwin' their first ICP Ball with Imperial Crowned Princess and Prince Anita Nother Stone and Timothy Rollin Stone. Sat., May 12, 7-10pm. Oilcan Harry's, 211 W. Fourth. www.unitedcourtofaustin.org.

The Gospel According to André Director Kate Novack tells the story and loves of André Leon Talley. Lobby party with Novack afterwards. Sat., May 12, 7pm. AFS Cinema, 6406 N. I-35. www.austinfilm.org.

ArtErotica A celebration and a fab art auction in support of love, lust, safer sex, and all the ooey gooey stuff in between. And 100% of the funds raised go directly to Austin's HIV+ community via the Paul Kirby Emergency Fund. Sat., May 12, 8-11pm. Copper Tank Brewing Co., 504 Trinity, $50. www.octopusclub.org/event/arterotica-2018.

Drip Drip: A Cardi B Dance Barty Another tribute night to the queen of cool with Charles Mxxn. Sat., May 12, 9pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. Free.

Throwback Battle DJs Alpha and Mike Horton go head-to-head. Sat., May 12, 9pm. The Iron Bear, 121 W. Eighth.

Brunch With the “Boys”: Serial Mom Cupcake and Colleen are jazzing up your Mother's Day brunch with another John Waters tale. It's gonna get rowdy; tell yer mom. Sun., May 13, 12:45pm & 3:45pm. Alamo Drafthouse at the Ritz, 320 E. Sixth. $13.

TGQ SOCIAL A gender diverse hang for anyone who identifies on the genderqueer, trans, and/or nonbinary spectrum. Second Sundays, 6-9pm. Butterfly Bar, 2307 Manor Rd. Free. www.fb.com/tgqsocial.

Queer Kickball: 28 Runs Later Queers kicking balls like it's a party. BYO refreshments and any snacks you wanna share. Remember, all are welcome to play – or cheer. Sun., May 13, 2-6pm. Webberville Baptist Church, 1405 Webberville Rd.

Queerbomb Planning Meeting Queerbomb 2018 is three weeks away and the glitter is heating up! Attend and find out how you can help! Mon., May 14, 7-9pm. The Q Austin, 2906 Medical Arts.

AFS & Homo Arigato Present: The Doom Generation Drugged-out teens, handsome drifters, sex, quickie marts, and Parker Posey. Tue., May 15, 7:30-9:30pm. AFS Cinema, 6406 N. I-35. $11.25. www.austinfilm.org.

2018 Lavender Graduation A special ceremony for UT's graduating class of queers and LGBTQ students. Afterward, head to the Alumni Center for a celebration with students and alum (and DJ GirlFriend). Wed., May 16, 4pm. Student Activity Center Ballroom, 2201 Speedway. www.diversity.utexas.edu.

Rio Rita Caroloke Singing in the shower is great, but would't it be better with drinks and friends? Third Wednesdays, 7-11pm. Rio Rita, 1203 Chicon.

aGLIFF Presents: How to Talk to Girls at Parties Neil Gaiman and John Cameron Mitchell joined creative forces to bring you this otherworldly love story for the ages. Wed., May 16, 7:30pm. Alamo Drafthouse South Lamar, 1120 S. Lamar. $12. www.agliff.org.

FYI, Queers

A Serpent’s Voice Help queer artists create this multimedia photo series inspired by #MeToo and queer women's stories of sexual assault. Donate through Wed., May 16. www.serpentsvoice.com.

Apply Now: Queer Youth Media Project Documentary Filmmaking: June 11-15; Narrative Filmmaking June 18-22. Students delve into filmmaking and final projects screen during the aGLIFF film fest. Applications due Fri., May 25. Free.

We’ll Just Rock for Ourselves Lisa Davis captured the herstory of Austin's lesbian and queer music scene of the Nineties. On exhibit through July 22. Austin History Center, 810 Guadalupe. www.library.austintexas.gov/ahc.