Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

By Mr. Smarty Pants, Fri., May 4, 2018

Washing machines are teeming with bacteria that find their way onto your clothes – and then onto you. Hot water and bleach are the answers.

On his first-ever attempt at a horseshoe toss, at Camp David in 1990, Mikhail Gorbachev threw a ringer.

Duct tape has been brought on every NASA mission since the Sixties and saved the lives of everyone aboard the Apollo 13.

What do Beethoven, Marilyn Monroe, and Agatha Christie have in common? According to the Chinese zodiac, they were all born in the Year of the Tiger. Had they all lived in the same era, they might have had trouble getting along because Tigers find it hard to compromise with one another.

Queen Elizabeth, like many British monarchs before her, has two birthdays: the actual anniversary of the day she was born, and another day that's labeled her "official" birthday (usually the second Saturday in June). Why? Because the actual birthday is too cold for a proper parade. The tradition started in 1748, with King George II, who had the misfortune of being born in chilly November.

The above is information that Mr. Smarty Pants read in a book, magazine, or newspaper; heard on the radio; saw on television; or overheard at a party. Got facts? Write to Mr. Smarty Pants. Why not visit mrsmartypants.com?
