Iron Bear is going to the dogs. Or well, pups, actually. Saturday night, Scott Ian Ray, a well-known member of Austin's puppy play community, co-hosts the first annual Iron Pup Contest at the Bear. Details have not yet been disclosed, but this party is all about celebrating our city's pup culture. Aside from cool vendors and a silent auction, attendees can learn a thing or two about leash laws and tying up good dogs and bad pups during the evening's rope demo. Drag queen extraordinaire Cheeki Kahnt will emcee the contest, which will coincide with Gear Night. (We can literally taste the kink.) Plus, the good puppers – all genders welcome – will learn more about how to sit and stay with South Central Pup and Handler. If that's not enough action, Lesbian Wedding returns Sunday for the You May edition (we're super stoked to see Mama Duke on the lineup), and Boiz of Austin bring back their special xtra-geeky Dungeons and Drag show Tuesday.

GAYDAR

We’ll Just Rock for Ourselves: Selections from the Lisa Davis Photograph Archive Lisa Davis' photography memorialized Austin's lesbian and queer music scene of the Nineties. See it on exhibit at the Austin History Center. Through July 22. Austin History Center, 810 Guadalupe. www.library.austintexas.gov/ahc.

Networking Happy Hour Another chance to dole out biz cards and meet some chill folks. Door prizes, gift certificates, appetizers, and free drinks will be raffled off at 6:45 sharp! Thu., May 3, 5:30-8pm. Gusto Italian Kitchen + Wine Bar, 4800 Burnet Rd.

Are We Conscious Automata? Being Some Body A discussion with Dr. Grayson Hunt – program coordinator of UT-'s LGBTQ Studies Program – and Eisner Award-nominated comic book author and artist Lilah Sturges on trans bodies, experiences, and oversimplified tropes. Thu., May 3, 6:30-8:30pm. Elisabet Ney Museum, 304 E. 44th. Free.

unBEARable With Bulimianne and Chique Laugh your hearts out, homos, with Bulimianne and Chique. First Thursdays, 10:30pm. The Iron Bear, 121 W. Eighth.

Coffee Munch A social gathering for the kinky, or kink-friendly, who wanna hang with leather-loving friends. Fri., May 4, 7-9pm. Genuine Joe Coffeehouse, 2001 W. Anderson. www.austingirlsofleather.com.

Cinco de Mayo Fiesta Tacos, margaritas, and Latin music by GirlFriend. Sat., May 5, 5-11pm. Gabriela's Downtown, 900 E. Seventh. www.gabrielasdowntown.com.

Gear Night A safe space to wear whatever turns you on. All are welcome, but they ask you to check any salty comments with yer clothes at the door. All funds raised benefit the Austin Gears 2018 AIDS Walk. First Saturdays, 10pm. The Iron Bear, 121 W. Eighth.

Inaugural Iron Pup Contest The Pups are celebrating the Year of the Dog with a silent auction, vendors, rope demo, and Jell-O shots. All good boyz and grrrls welcome as long as you're 21 and up. Sat., May 5, 10pm-12mid. The Iron Bear, 121 W. Eighth.

Lesbian Wedding: You May Edition Forget those Sunday blues with day dancing to some of Austin's v. best players: Mama Duke, Krudas Cubensi, DJ Jenny Hoyston, and more. Sun., May 6, 4-9pm. The Sahara Lounge, 1413 Webberville Rd.

Austin Naked Yoga for Gay Men A hatha meeting flow yoga class for all levels. Despite the name, all are welcome. Sundays, 4:30-5:30pm. ToddPilates & Barre, 4032 S. Lamar #700. $10 and up. www.austinnakedyoga.com.

Drag Church Revival Papa don't preach; there's a time and a place to worship your drag queen gods and this is it. Hosted by Rev. Papi Churro and Father Max Morrison. Sun., May 6, 8-10pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. $5 suggested donation.

Die Felicia Presents Horror Classics Horror's favorite queens screen Freddy's Dead: The Final Nightmare. Sun., May 6, 8:30-11:30pm. Barrel O' Fun, 1911 Aldrich Ste. 120-B.

Retina: A Party Hate Mondays? Nymble Digitz is here to help you squeeze every last inch of freedom outta your weekend with DJs Daddie Dearest and Dr. Beard. Sun., May 6, 10pm. Plush, 617 Red River.

Out in Tech Austin: “Beta” Launch Social Out in Tech is coming to town (not to be confused with Lesbians Who Tech). Learn about 'em and rub elbows with other out techies. Tue., May 8, 6-9pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. www.outintech.com.

Dungeons & Drag Kings! Dragons – they're not just for Game of Thrones anymore. The Boiz are bringing back a night of nerdy drag, queer cosplay, and geeky gayness. 18 and up welcome. Tue., May 8, 9pm. Elysium, 705 Red River. $5.

Supa Dupa Fly: Missy Elliott, On How Life Is A night of nonstop Missy (well, mostly). Wed., May 9, 10pm. Volstead Lounge, 1500 E. Sixth.

LGBT+ Happy Hour with the ’Loo Cheers to cheap drinks and counseling. Waterloo offers specialized support for the LGBTQ and the HIV/AIDS+ communities. Buy a beer, help keep them funded. Second Thursdays, 6-8pm. Rain on 4th, 217 W. Fourth. www.waterloocounseling.org.

GAYLY AHEAD

Queerbomb 2018 Austin's alt-Pride celebration and march returns to rain glitter and queer pride all over Downtown. Sat., June 2. Fair Market, 1100 E. Fifth. www.fb.com/qbatx.

Austin Black Pride ABP returns for year three. With boat parties, yoga, and more! June 7-10. www.fb.com/austinblackpride.

Nautickle – Naughty Lesbian Boat Party Designed to get attendees wet and wild. 18 and up welcome. Sun., June 10, 11am-3pm. Riviera Marina on Lake Travis. $30+.

Austin Pride 2018 Tickets are already on sale for Austin's 2018 Pride celebrations. Catch the fest at Fiesta Gardens then hoof it Downtown to peep the parade lighting up the night. Sat., Aug. 11. $15-125. www.austinpride.org.