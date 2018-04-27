Columns

By Mr. Smarty Pants, Fri., April 27, 2018

According to the late author Benjamin Creme, in The Gathering of the Forces of Light: UFOs and Their Spiritual Mission, our space brothers and sisters live on the etheric plane, but can temporarily be seen on the physical plane by lowering the vibration of their etheric bodies and spaceships to come within our range of sight.

On Sunday, April 8, 2018, at the Commonwealth Games in Carrara, Australia, Toka Badboy of Lesotho was disqualified in the 5,000-meter run.

The only astronaut to fly on all five space shuttles is Story Musgrave.

According to Bloomberg.com, the percentage of income that U.S. households spend on apparel has fallen to half of that for 1977. People dining out, technology spending, casual workplace dress, and traveling have filled in that gap.

The technical term for insect excrement is frass.

The above is information that Mr. Smarty Pants read in a book, magazine, or newspaper; heard on the radio; saw on television; or overheard at a party. Got facts? Write to Mr. Smarty Pants. Why not visit mrsmartypants.com?
