The queers behind Guerrilla Queer (hi y'all) wanna know – did you miss us? Don't say it, show it, by showing up to tonight's takeover at Nickel City. In true GQB fashion, we'll be donating a portion of the bar tab to SAFE for Sexual Assault Awareness Month, but partygoers are welcome to donate additional dollars or supplies! Also, did y'all know Tarik Daniels has released his first novel No Bonds So Strong? Daniels, a self-described "unapologetically Black, unapologetically queer" writer, uses his work onstage and on the page to tell the "struggles and mistreatment of the black queer man in America." His novel is described as a coming-of-age tale about four black, queer boys growing up in Detroit. At "Gay Place," we're pretty excited for him and can't wait to read it. If you feel the same, grab a copy at his book release party, tomorrow night (Friday). Then, consider participating in Austin's LGBT Chamber of Commerce's LGBT(Q) Biz Saturday! Like Black Friday, but for LGBTQ-owned businesses. And don't forget, Lesbutante & the Boss have a new happy hour kicking off Tuesday. Get excited!

GAYDAR

Guerrilla Queer Bar: Spring Fling Baby, they're back. GQB returns to get this queer bar takeover started. Kickass queers, killer drink specials, good vibes. The future is queer. Thu., April 26, 6-10pm. Nickel City, 1133 E. 11th.

Fuego ATX This month's queer-market-meets-dance-party is open to all ages, with beats by Chulita Vinyl Club and See Jane Spin. Thu., April 26, 6-10pm. Gabriela's Downtown, 900 E. Seventh. Free.

Geeks on Fleek: Vine Papi Churro, Hentaii, Sticky Gold, and more are paying homage to Vine. Honey St. Claire is your geek goddess of a host. $2 off the cover if you're costumed. Thu., April 26, 10pm-1am. Elysium, 705 Red River. $3-5.

QueerTowne – Sexy Spring Spectacular Laugh the pain away with ColdTowne's funniest queer and trans comics. Thu., April 26, 10-11pm. ColdTowne Theater, 4803-B Airport. $5.

We’ll Just Rock for Ourselves: Selections from the Lisa Davis Photograph Archive Davis' photography captured Austin's lesbian and queer music scene of the Nineties. See it on exhibit. Through July 22. Austin History Center, 810 Guadalupe.

No Bonds So Strong Book Release Tarik Daniels is celebrating the release of his first novel! Pick up a copy, shake his hand, and ask him a question. Fri., April 27, 9-11pm. Art.Work Austin, 411 Brazos #101. $19. www.mistertelltales.com.

Final Friday A wild night of debauchery with special guest DJ Matthew Cloud. Free clothing check, go-go boys, and an adult toy table. Fri., April 27, 10pm. Highland Lounge, 404 Colorado.

Austin LGBT(Q) Biz Saturday For celebrating Austin's LGBTQ-owned businesses. Sat., April 28. www.austinlgbtchamber.com.

2018 Hill Country Ride for AIDS HCRA celebrates its 19th anniversary to raise money for HIV/AIDS services nonprofits. Sat., April 28, 7:30am-6:30pm. Krause Springs, Spicewood. www.hillcountryride.org.

Lesbians Who Tech + Allies Brunch Who would turn down networking and community building when brunch is on the menu? Sat., April 28, 11am-1pm. Native Hostel, 807 E. Fourth. $15 brunch ticket. www.lesbianswhotech.org.

HER Austin Launch Party: Spring Honey Looks like they're back again. Sat., April 28, 7pm. Ironwood Hall, 505 E. Seventh. $16.

The Capital City Men’s Chorus Spring Concert: Childhood Favorites Celebrate spring with some of your fave hits of yesteryear. Sat., April 28, 7:30pm; Sun., April 29, 4pm. St. John's United Methodist Church, 2140 Allandale. $5-20. www.ccmcaustin.org.

Brunch With the “Boys”: Female Trouble in 35mm Louisianna Purchase and Zane Zena host this John Waters classic. Sun., April 29, 12:30 & 3:35pm. Alamo Drafthouse at the Ritz, 320 E. Sixth. $13.

Orange Is the New Black Season 1 Trivia For all you OITNB lovers. Test your Piper, Poussey, and Alex knowledge. Sun., April 29, 6-9pm. Hops & Grain Brewery, 507 Calles. $8.38.

Violent Fem (ROUND II) High-glam drag goes femme fatale. Hentaii, Rhonda Jewels, Chique Fil-Atio, and more – plus Chicago duo Her! Sun., April 29, 10pm. Swan Dive, 615 Red River. $5.

Queerbomb Meeting Help make this year's alt-Pride hella successful. Find out how you can lend a hand here! Mon., April 30, 7-9pm. The Q Austin, 2906 Medical Arts.

L&B See You Next Tuesday Happy Hour Your LGBTQ Tuesday happy hour plans. Come out for the games, stay for the crowd. First Tuesdays, 6-9pm. DV8 at Detour Domain; 11101 Burnet Rd.

Greetings From Queer Mountain Ep. 60: Fifth Anniversary! Sing a very happy birthday to GFQM. Austin's queerest storytelling series turns five on a special night. Tue., May 1, 8-9:30pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River.

Queer Film Theory 101 Hollywood rarely achieves accurate LGBTQ representation, but that hasn't stopped us from finding queer subtext in movies. Guest panelists discuss which films helped them explore their queerness. Wed., May 2, 8pm. Barrel O' Fun, 1911 Aldrich Ste. 120-B.

unBEARable With Bulimianne and Chique Laugh your hearts out with Bulimianne and Chique. First Thursdays, 10:30pm. The Iron Bear, 121 W. Eighth.

GAYLY AHEAD

Gay Place Presents: A Free Screening of Disobedience That's right! We're giving away tix to a very queer screening of the new lez drama starring Rachel Weisz and Rachel McAdams. To get in, email gayplace@austinchronicle.com telling us which Rachel you prefer, then RSVP to austinscreenings@gmail.com! Wed., May 2, 7pm. Alamo Drafthouse Slaughter Lane, 5701 W. Slaughter.