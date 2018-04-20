The TSA has an official policy on packing a toy lightsaber in your airplane luggage: OK for carry-on and checked bags. May the force be with you.

Zachary Scott Sr. (father of actor Zachary Scott) teamed up with Dr. Frank C. Gregg to form the Scott-Gregg Clinic, precursor to the Scott & White Clinic.

Cream of tartar is a product of grape fermentation that Persian alchemist Jābir ibn Hayyān first isolated around AD800. The grape sediment, called beeswing, is scraped from the bottom of wine barrels, purified, and ground.

On April 13, in Cortland, N.Y., SUNY Cortland junior Storm Malone won the men's 110 hurdles, running 14.72 into a headwind, at the "Please Stop Snowing Team Challenge." The meet was an ad hoc supplement to the team's schedule, added "after the Red Dragons were unable to compete in 2 of the season's first 3 weekends due to the weather."

The iPhone's shutter sound was created by Jim Reekes, a former sound engineer at Apple. It came from a Canon AE-1 film SLR camera he bought in high school and had during the Seventies and Eighties.