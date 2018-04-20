Columns

The Luv Doc: Terrible Music

Burn it all down and start over

By The Luv Doc, Fri., April 20, 2018

Dear Luv Doc,

My friend's husband is in a terrible band. This would not be a big deal to me except that whenever they play – which thankfully isn't too often – she always posts about it on Facebook, tags me in the post, and then asks me to share her post ... and I DON'T EVEN LIKE THE BAND. She is persistent, I'll give her that. And she is obviously in love with her husband even if she is not in love with his music – which I hope she isn't. I know I'm not, but how do I get her to stop pestering me to help promote her husband's terrible band? I don't want my other friends to think I like terrible music. How do I tell her that?

– Earmuffed

Look, nobody likes smooth jazz, no one with a beating heart that is. You know who likes smooth jazz? Eric Trump. Eric Trump and that guy who owns Jimmy John's who hunts white rhinos. Oh, and Martin Shkreli. In fact, all three of them are probably sitting naked in a Miami Beach rooftop hot tub listening to Fourplay, drinking Michelob Ultra, and talking about how much ass they've crushed. Meanwhile, we're wasting perfectly good cruise missiles on Syria.

What I'm saying is: I feel your pain. On the one hand, I don't want to deny the Eric Trumps of the world the overly unctuous, needlessly jammy elevator music that makes them feel even remotely human. Better to have smooth jazz drifting through that cold, dark vacuum between their ears than the psychotic thoughts that would fill it otherwise, right? But when I actually hear smooth jazz – that being the time it takes me to sprint out of an elevator or shopping mall or dentist's waiting room – I just want to burn it all down and start over. It's the same feeling we all had after the 2016 presidential election.

That said, being bombarded with Facebook posts for bad bands – especially for the sake of not hurting someone's feelings – is sort of the cultural tax we pay for living in the live music capital of the world. In other cities people have to put up with Facebook invites from experimental theatre actors, Bible study groups, and people whose children are "celebrating their first birthdays." Show me a 1-year-old who can put together a decent birthday party and I will fucking be there with a paper party hat and a bottle of Cristal, but we know that party is going to be an illiterate shitshow – just like a Bible study, and no amount of balloons or confetti or Mistral font is going to convince me otherwise.

You have to draw a line somewhere though, don't you? You can't just let your friends get away with tagging you willy-nilly on every sort of sick fetish that piques their interest – goat yoga excepted, of course. So, I highly recommend – before you end up getting tagged on some NAMBLA mixer invite or obnoxious alt-right meme, that you let your friend know you don't want to be tagged on anything that isn't an absolutely pulchritudinous picture of you, and even then it can't include something embarrassing like you naked in a hot tub with Eric Trump and his psychotic, rhino-murdering, smooth-jazzing buddies.

Need some advice from the Luv Doc? Send your questions to the Luv Doc, or check out the Luv Doc Archive.
More The Luv Doc columns

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 36 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Luv Doc
The Luv Doc: Cat Corpses in Your Rearview
The Luv Doc: Cat Corpses in Your Rearview
Keep your head on a swivel

The Luv Doc, March 30, 2018

The Luv Doc: Truth Tellin'
The Luv Doc: Truth Tellin'
Being diplomatic isn't being deceptive; it's being thoughtful and caring

The Luv Doc, March 16, 2018

More The Luv Doc
The Luv Doc: A Black Lexus
The Luv Doc: A Black Lexus
Racing to close the gates of hell

The Luv Doc, April 13, 2018

The Luv Doc: A Lot More Alpha
The Luv Doc: A Lot More Alpha
The whole gender role system is built mainly on bullshit

The Luv Doc, March 23, 2018

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Luv Doc

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Sweet Spirit, Simon Doom, John Wesley Coleman III
Sidewinder
When Young Children Explore Their Gender Identity at United Way Capital Area Headquarters
Gun Crazy
at AFS Cinema
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
AC Daily, Events and Promotions, Luvdoc Answers

Breaking news, recommended events, and more

Official Chronicle events, promotions, and giveaways

Updates for SXSW 2018

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2018 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  