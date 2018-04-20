Austin's queer social calendar is filling up faster than a keg cup at a frat party. This week has quality community gatherings, killer conferences, and parties that'll make ya sweat. On Saturday, the Women's Empowerment Conference returns for its fifth year. They've got a track for teens, Spanish and English options, and specific trans women and queer-focused workshops as well – like Claire Bow's workshop on legal name and gender marker changes. Other workshops tackle the #MeToo movement and STEM basics. Come Wednesday, check out the new photography exhibit at Austin History Center paying homage to the local lesbian music scene of the Nineties. After the opening party grab some grub at one of the 60+ restaurants participating in Dining Out for Life (an ASA fundraiser). And both Guerrilla Queer Bar and Fuego return next Thursday to bring you a queer ol' time.

GAYDAR

Night Tropics An Earth Day-inspired night of dancing. Third Thursdays, 9:30pm-2am. Dozen Street, 1808 E. 12th. Free.

LGBT(Q) Fertility Happy Hour Dr. Natalie Crawford sheds light on baby-making for the LGBTQ community and answers questions. Thu., April 19, 6-8pm. Ah Sing Den, 1100 E. Sixth. www.vivereaustin.com.

When Young Children Explore Their Gender Identity A panel discussion on supporting gender-creative children. Thu., April 19, 6:30-8:30pm. United Way, 2000 E. MLK.

All-Women’s Two-Step Night Kirsten and Shelby are back with their all-women two-stepping class. Thu., April 19, 7-10pm. The White Horse, 500 Comal.

BedPost Confessions: UnDone Mia Martina and Sadie Smythe host a night of humor, sexiness, and solid storytelling. Thu., April 19, 7:15pm. The North Door, 502 Brushy. $15-34. www.bedpostconfessions.com.

Masterpiece Cakeshop CLE SMU Law professor Dale Carpenter discusses the landmark case currently pending before SCOTUS. Lunch included. Fri., April 20, noon-1pm. Austin Bar Association, 816 Congress #700. $15-35. www.austinlgbtbar.org.

An Evening with D’Lo Catch the talented Tamil-Sri Lankan-American comedian, writer, and actor for a hilarious and heartfelt night. Fri., April 20, 6-9pm. Asian American Resource Center, 8401 Cameron. Free. www.dlocokid.com.

Lesbian Divorce Go a little crazy, baby. An out-there dance party brought to you by DJ GirlFriend. Third Fridays. The Brixton, 1412 E. Sixth.

Women’s Empowerment Conference This year's WE Con LGBTQ track is legit. A ticket gets you childcare, breakfast, lunch, and snacks. Sat., April 21, 9am-5pm. ACC Eastview Campus, 3401 Webberville Rd. $15-25. www.womenctx.org.

Toga Party Presented by Sir Rat Can you believe it's the 21st annual toga party? No frat bros in sight. Sat., April 21, noon-2am. The Iron Bear, 121 W. Eighth.

4th Annual Drag Bar Crawl Full of queens raising cash for SAFE with your fearless leaders Linda Kline and Kitty Angelou. Sat., April 21, 9pm. Rain on 4th, 217 W. Fourth. $10.

Screaming Females With Hirs & Hey Jellie Kick-ass music for a thrill. Sat., April 21, 9pm. Barracuda, 611 E. Seventh. $14-17.

Deep Inside A night of surreal beats honoring Double Scorpio. Octo Octa, Deep Creep, Dylan Reece, and Cap'n Tits will keep you on your feet and toes all night long. Sat., April 21, 10pm. Kinda Tropical, 3501 E. Seventh. $10.

ToyBOX: Sweet Teets Papi Churro and Chique Fil-Atio are at it again, with DJ MouthNOIZ playing backup. Sat., April 21, 10:30pm-1am. Carousel Lounge, 1110 E. 52nd. $6.

Mondo Brunch A mimosa mingle with Mondo! The celeb fashion designer, HIV activist, and Project Runway all-star is helping ASA kick off DOFL with everyone's fave meal: brunch. Sun., April 22, 11am-1pm. Swift's Attic, 315 Congress. $65. www.asaustin.org.

Jackie Brown Hosted by ASA & Pam Grier Dining Out for Life never looked so fierce. Pam Grier is in town to eat out for ASA, but first she wants to watch her iconic Jackie Brown with y'all. Sun., April 22, 4-7pm. Alamo Drafthouse Mueller, 1911 Aldrich. $25. www.asaustin.org.

Dining Out For Life Eating out has never been so beneficial to others. Gather the crew or your boo and getcher restaurant on. Participating spots are donating a portion of that day's proceeds to ASA. Tue., April 24, all day. www.dineoutatx.org.

We’ll Just Rock for Ourselves Opening Reception Gretchen Phillips, who's pic you'll peep, plays the party for Austin History Center's newest photo exhibit featuring the work of Lisa Davis. Tue., April 24, 6:30pm. Austin History Center, 810 Guadalupe. Free. www.library.austintexas.gov/ahc.

AFS Homo Arigato Presents Poison Up your queer street cred with this film that organizers call a "landmark of New Queer Cinema." Tue., April 24, 7:30-9pm. AFS Cinema, 6406 N. I-35. $11.25. www.austinfilm.org.

Fuego ATX This month's queer-market-meets-dance-party is open to all ages with beats by Chulita Vinyl Club and See Jane Spin. Thu., April 26, 6-10pm. Gabriella's Downtown, 900 E. Seventh. Free.

Guerrilla Queer Bar: Spring Fling Baby, they're back. GQB returns from its deep winter sleep to get this queer bar takeover started. Thu., April 26, 6-10pm. Nickel City, 1133 E. 11th.

GAYLY AHEAD

2018 Hill Country Ride for AIDS HRCA celebrates its 19th anniversary. Sat., April 28, 7:30am-6:30pm. Krause Springs, Spicewood. www.hillcountryride.org.

Austin Black Pride ABP returns for year three. June 7-10. www.fb.com/austinblackpride.

Queerbomb 2018 Austin's alt-Pride celebration and march returns to town to rain glitter and queer pride all over Downtown. Sat., June 2. Fair Market, 1100 E. Fifth.