Fri., April 13, 2018

Last week's News story "Feds Move Closer to Removing Vireo From Endangered Species List" incorrectly identified one of the organizations that said it would support removing the black-capped vireo from the endangered species list as the Environmental Working Group. In fact, it was the Environmental Defense Fund.

In "Point Austin: Partly Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs" (April 6), Gov. Greg Abbott's local property tax cap proposal was reported as 2%; it is correctly 2.5%.

