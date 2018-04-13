Last week's News story "Feds Move Closer to Removing Vireo From Endangered Species List" incorrectly identified one of the organizations that said it would support removing the black-capped vireo from the endangered species list as the Environmental Working Group. In fact, it was the Environmental Defense Fund.

In "Point Austin: Partly Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs" (April 6), Gov. Greg Abbott's local property tax cap proposal was reported as 2%; it is correctly 2.5%.