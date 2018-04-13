Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

If you were Bart and Lisa's age during the first few seasons of The Simpsons, this year you'd be the age of Homer and Marge.

Women accounted for 52% of moviegoers in the U.S. and Canada in 2016, according to the most recent annual study by the Motion Picture Association of America.

The bootlace worm is one of the longest known animals, with specimens up to 180 feet long and up to 3.9 inches wide being reported.

Several stories have been created and spread, purporting to reveal who broke the Sphinx's nose. The blame usually points to Napoleon Bonaparte for leading the French campaign in Egypt in 1798, but that has been disproven. Arab historian Al-Maqrizi documented that the Sphinx's nose has been lost since at least the 15th century.

Between 65 and 81% of people can roll their tongues in a sort of taco shape, according to a 1940 study published by Alfred Sturtevant.