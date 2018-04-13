Get your game face on, party people. Saturday's got so many eye-popping events, you'll probably wanna try cloning yourself. Personally, we were especially stoked to learn our beloved scream queens Zane and Louisianna have moved their drag horror show Die Felicia to Saturdays! Not to mention, in March, the gruesome twosome unveiled a revamped lineup with Monster a Go-Go boys, one terrifying Wheel of Death "game show," and Horrorpiece Theatre skits. We'd also like to take a moment to wish Cheer Up Charlies a very queer birthday! Oh wait, they're already doing that. GP faves Lesbian Wedding is taking over Cheer Ups for its eighth birthday and it's gonna be queerlicious. Lez Wedding host Beth Schindler says this takeover is a one-time deal to honor the bar, which once housed the now-shuttered lesbian spot Chances, and today still provides a "dyke space for 2018 that's all-inclusive." (Plus, GP hears there will be some marrying going on!) Lex Vaughn officiates – er – hosts, with special performances by clown pals Paul Soileau and Silky Shoemaker. Attendees are encouraged to dress as their fave lez icon (DM us for suggestions), while the musical lineup speaks for itself. So start perfecting those Cara brows now. Catch ya there, QTs.

GAYDAR

2018 Daughters of Bilitis Awards Queer Women in Leadership host their third annual awards ceremony recognizing three of Austin's most accomplished queer women leaders. Thu., April 12, 6-9pm. Sellers Underground, 213 W. Fourth. $20-$30.

Hill Country Ride for AIDS Night Get ready bbs, Rebecca Havemeyer is hosting a night of drag and punk to raise cold hard ca$h for this year's HCRA. Popper Burns, Senator Colleen DeForrest, and Mandy Quinn are slated for guest appearances. Fri., April 13, 5-10pm. Sellers Underground, 213 W. Fourth. $5.

Poo Poo Platter: Twisted Sisters! You had me at "a night of glam metal." Shall we feel the noise as the grrrls rock the ... stage? Big hair, big makeup, and loads of spandex. Fri., April 13, 10pm. Elysium, 705 Red River. $7.

Where My Girls At Push it with Salt-n-Pepa, say my name to Destiny's Child, and chase some waterfalls with TLC. Fri., April 13, 10pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River.

L&B Ladies’ Night Summon the squad, gather your grrrl gang, and getcher groove on. Second Saturdays, 9pm. Sellers Underground, 213 W. Fourth. Free.

PMS Event: Embody the Queen of Fire Find your divine. Intention setting, Kundalini, and a nonverbal dance party to get the juices flowing. Sat., April 14, 10am-noon. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. $25.

Cheer Ups’ 8th Birthday: Lesbian Wedding Edition Our li'l baby bar is all grown up! Celebrate her day with an ode to the past, present, and future of our kinda sorta lez bar. With music by GirlFriend, Cap'n Tits, Gretchen Phillips, Hey Jellie, and more. Sat., April 14, 8pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River.

Out Youth Second Chance Prom Consider this starry night your queer prom do-over. Getcher Hollywood glam on and party with Out Youth to raise money for Central Texas' LGBTQ youth. Sat., April 14, 8-11pm. W Hotel, 200 Lavaca. $50. www.outyouth.org.

Diva Night This raises the question: What night isn't for divas? Sat., April 14, 8-11pm. Oilcan Harry's, 211 W. Fourth.

Die Felicia Are you ready horror babies? The genre's fave drag show is taking over a new night to make all your 'mares come true. No theme, just straight-up scream queens. Sat., April 14, 10pm. Elysium, 705 Red River. $6.

Nasty Bear Underwear Party Tapelenders/Package Menswear is taking the party outta your pants. Or, well, they're taking you out of your pants. Sat., April 14, 10pm. The Iron Bear, 121 W. Eighth. Free.

Selena Drag Brunch! Bidi bidi bom bom on over for a drag brunch with the Q boys. Sun., April 15, noon-3pm. Micheladas Cafe y Cantina, 333 E. Second.

Authentic Relating Games Forget Scrabble and small talk, these games will inspire deep conversation. Sun., April 15, 3:30-6:30pm. First Unitarian Universalist Church, 4700 Grover.

A Benefit for SAFE April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month and the Nothing Song is shining some light on the issue with great (queer) music. Sun., April 15, 9pm-1am. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. $3-5. www.safeaustin.org.

HRC Austin Happy Hour If you've thought about hanging out with HRC Austin, here's your chance to learn what volunteering entails. Over cocktails of course! Tue., April 17, 6-8pm. Seven Grand, 405 E. Seventh, 512/520-4582. www.hrcaustin.org.

Rio Rita Caroloke Singing in the shower is great, but wouldn't it be better with drinks and friends? Third Wednesdays, 7-11pm. Rio Rita, 1203 Chicon.

Night Tropics An Earth Day-inspired night of dancing with a special midnight set to ring in 4/20. Third Thursdays, 9:30pm. Dozen Street, 1808 E. 12th. Free.

When Young Children Explore Their Gender Identity Out Youth and Austin's Open Door Preschools unite for a panel discussion on supporting gender-creative children. Thu., April 19, 6:30-8:30pm. United Way, 2000 E. MLK.

GAYLY AHEAD

Hill Country Ride for AIDS HRCA celebrates its 19th anniversary. Riders and supporters welcome. Sat., April 28, 7:30am-6:30pm. Krause Springs, Spicewood. www.hillcountryride.org.

Queerbomb The date's been announced and the planning is in full swing. Austin's alt-Pride celebration and march returns to rain glitter and queer pride all over Downtown. Sat., June 2. Fair Market, 1100 E. Fifth.