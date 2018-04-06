Columns

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

By Mr. Smarty Pants, Fri., April 6, 2018

Not all insects are bugs, properly speaking. Some insects chew their foods. A bug is an insect that uses its mouth to pierce and suck its foods.

For a 2000 performance art piece, the artist Pope.L ate copies of The Wall Street Journal while sitting on a toilet atop a 10-foot tower.

A 1925 article in Australia's The Age said a Greek salad consisted of boiled squash dressed with sour milk. A 1934 article in the Rochester, Pa., Daily Times said a Greek salad was made with one diced raw carrot, half a head of cabbage, five stalks of celery, and two green peppers, mixed with one teaspoon of salt and three-quarters of a cup of mayonnaise.

The word "jazz" used to be spelled "jass," as in the Original Dixieland Jass Band.

Home runs spiked by about 46% from 2014 to 2017. Comparing balls used in 2015 to 2017, the newer balls' cores weigh about half a gram less than the older balls, which might be enough for a ball hit on a typical home run trajectory to fly about six inches farther. Half a gram is about the weight of a paper clip.

