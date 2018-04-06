From burlesque to drag, Austin boasts an abundance of talented and titillating performers who rarely grace the same stage. That's why Alexander the Great (Boiz of Austin) started producing The Great Show! The quarterly showcase, which returns for its second iteration tomorrow, aims to "bridge the gap between" performer communities, spotlight a variety of artists, and most notably "celebrate all bodies, identities, and genders," Alexander told "Gay Place." Friday's cast – featuring Chola Magnolia and Lady Lola LeStrange (both of Fat Bottom Cabaret), Zane Zena of Die Felicia, Black Widow Burlesque's boylesquer Sir Berkeley Feltwell, Boiz of Austin's Dandy Velour, and San Antonio drag artist Paradox Rei – indeed does it all. Each show features a whole new lineup of talented performers selected by Alexander based on "what I believe the audience needs to see. More than anything, I believe we need POC, trans, and queer folx on stage." While fans won't find Alexander on The Great Show's stage, the audience should expect a beautifully curated event designed to "elevate" the community. Alexander sums it up: "You're guaranteed to have a truly one-of-a-kind experience."

GAYDAR

LGBTQ Substance Use and Mental Health Listening Session The LGBTQ Quality of Life Commission is hosting their second health equity listening session. Thu., April 5, 6-7:30pm. Carver Branch Library, 1161 Angelina.

LGBTQ Schools and Youth Listening Sessions Share thoughts and feedback with the LGBTQ Quality of Life Advisory Commission. Thu., April 5, 6:30-8:30pm. Out Youth, 909 E. 49th½.

UnBEARable: April (Golden) Showers Reach your laugh quota for the week with Chique Fil-Atio and Bulimianne Rhapsody. Thu., April 5, 10pm. The Iron Bear, 121 W. Eighth. Free.

Leather Pride Three days of leather! Complete with drag shows, discussions, workshops, and all kinds of parties to fit your preference. Fri.-Sun., April 6-8. Wingate Inn, 1209 N. I-35, Round Rock. $45-85. www.leatherprideintexas.org.

The Great Show! What's so great about it? Well, Miss Fahrenheit hosts a night of variety cabaret with Chola Magnolia, Zane Zena, Sir Berkeley Feltwell, and much more! 18 and up welcome. Fri., April 6, 9pm. Elysium, 705 Red River. $11-$75.

Boogie Bear Wonderland Join DJ Kelly on the dance floor for a night of disco, bears, and beats. Fri., April 6, 10pm-2am. The Iron Bear, 121 W. Eighth.

Queer Youth Media Project Fundraiser Mama Duke, Julie Nolen, and more are raising funds for queer youth filmmakers. Sat., April 7, 3-7pm. Bout Time II, 6607 N. I-35. www.agliff.org.

FBC presents The Midnight Menagerie: Welcome to the Jungle Celebrate spring with a li'l somethin' somethin' from Fat Bottom Cabaret. The nifty and naughty Nikki DaVaughn emcees. Sat., April 7, 7:30pm. The North Door, 502 Brushy. $10-75. www.ndvenue.com.

Big Gay Disco! DJs Lolo, GirlFriend, and disco-DJ goddess Cap'n Tits want you to know: You are a dancing queen. Sat., April 7, 10pm-2am. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. Free.

Gear Night A safe space to wear whatever turns ya on. All are welcome, but check any salty comments with the clothes check at the door. First Saturdays, 10pm. The Iron Bear, 121 W. Eighth.

TGQ SOCIAL A gender-diverse space for folks on the genderqueer, trans, and/or nonbinary spectrum plus allies. Second Sundays, 6-9pm. Butterfly Bar, 2307 Manor Rd. Free.

LGBTQ Wedding Expo Screened and approved LGBTQ-friendly wedding and honeymoon vendors. Sample food and pick up planning tips. All budgets welcome. Sun., April 8, 12:30-3:30pm. Omni Hotel, 700 San Jacinto. RSVP. www.samelovesamerights.com.

Yuhua Hamasaki Performs Live Drag Race season 10 star Yuhua does what she does best. Sun., April 8, 10pm. Oilcan Harry's, 211 W. Fourth. www.oilcanharrys.com.

Conscious Erotic Touch With Amy Baldwin An experiential workshop that focuses on erotic touch and "delicious intention." Open to all. Tue., April 10, 6:30-8:30pm. Q Toys, 6800 Burnet Rd. $20. www.qtoysaustin.com.

Audience Award Series: Transformer A documentary on Janae Kroczaleski. Tue., April 10, 7pm. Alamo Drafthouse Village, 2700 W. Anderson. $5.

Boiz in Space! Blast off with out-of-this-world kings. Tue., April 10, 9pm. Elysium, 705 Red River. $5.

Kind Clinic Fundraiser! Catch a screening of Tom of Finland thanks to Austin Gears and the Weird City Sisters. Wed., April 11, 8-11pm. Alamo Drafthouse Village, 2700 W. Anderson. $11. www.kindclinic.org.

QWiL – 2018 Daughters of Bilitis Awards Queer Women in Leadership host their third annual Daughters of Bilitis Awards to recognize three of Austin's most accomplished queer women in leadership. Comedian Kelly Stone emcees. Thu., April 12, 6-9pm. Sellers Underground, 213 W. Fourth. $20-$30. mia.parton@waltexas.org.

GAYLY AHEAD

Out Youth Second Chance Prom: Starry Night Getcher Hollywood glam on and party with Out Youth to raise money for Central Texas' LGBTQ youth. Sat., April 14, 8-11pm. W Hotel, 200 Lavaca. $50. www.outyouth.org.

2018 Hill Country Ride for AIDS Riders tackle the hills of Hill Country to raise cash for local HIV/AIDS nonprofits. Sat., April 28, 7:30am-6:30pm. Krause Springs. www.hillcountryride.org.