Day Trips: AquaBrew Brewery, San Marcos

Popular brewpub has the agility of a homebrewer and consistency of a craft brewer

By Gerald E. McLeod, Fri., April 6, 2018


Photos by Gerald E. McLeod

AquaBrew Restaurant & Brewery in San Marcos has the agility of a homebrewer and the equipment of a top-of-the-line craft brewer. That gives the 2-year-old brewpub the ability to consistently produce knockout beers while experimenting with styles and flavors.

Head brewer David Jones says the 15-barrel brewhouse behind the bar is so efficient that he can do just about all the brewing by himself. Originally from Southern California, Jones started out as a homebrewer and then worked for several craft brewers in the San Diego area. He eventually became a certified beer judge before relocating to Texas.


At any given time, AquaBrew will have eight of their own beers and two guest beers on tap. The styles will range from porters and IPAs to a Belgian-style weisse and an Irish red ale. Unfortun­ately, the most popular beers sell out quickly. Last summer, Jones made a seasonal beer from Hill Country peaches that was gone in 31 days. Each batch of seasonals is usually 465 gallons.

Man, and woman, can't live on beer alone, and the brewpub has a top-notch kitchen. Along with pub snacks, the menu grows throughout the day to a well-rounded dinner selection. It's hard to resist the two-fisted burgers with a fresh English pale ale in the outdoor beer garden or the rooftop deck.


AquaBrew Restaurant & Brewery is a block off of the courthouse square in San Marcos at 150 S. LBJ Dr. The taps flow from 11am-11pm, and until midnight on weekends. Jones is happy to give tours of the operation by appointment at 512/353-2739. Or reserve spots on a tour at www.aqua-brew.com.

1,393rd in a series. Follow “Day Trips & Beyond,” a travel blog, at austinchronicle.com/daily/travel.

