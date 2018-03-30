Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Doris Day declined an offer to play Mrs. Robinson in The Graduate.

In 2010, Amtrak launched a yearlong test to see whether biodiesel made from beef byproducts could efficiently run the Heartland Flyer passenger train between Oklahoma City and Fort Worth, while reducing emissions. The results: Air emissions were below EPA limits for this generation of locomotive.

Eyjafjallajökull is a cone-shaped ice cap in south Iceland that covers an active volcano.

According to some beer historians, traditional English ale was made solely from malt – hops were introduced from the Netherlands in the early 15th century.

Male weedy seadragons carry the developing eggs of their young under their tails for about six weeks.