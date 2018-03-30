Columns

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

By Mr. Smarty Pants, Fri., March 30, 2018

Doris Day declined an offer to play Mrs. Robinson in The Graduate.

In 2010, Amtrak launched a yearlong test to see whether biodiesel made from beef byproducts could efficiently run the Heartland Flyer passenger train between Oklahoma City and Fort Worth, while reducing emissions. The results: Air emissions were below EPA limits for this generation of locomotive.

Eyjafjallajökull is a cone-shaped ice cap in south Iceland that covers an active volcano.

According to some beer historians, traditional English ale was made solely from malt – hops were introduced from the Netherlands in the early 15th century.

Male weedy seadragons carry the developing eggs of their young under their tails for about six weeks.

The above is information that Mr. Smarty Pants read in a book, magazine, or newspaper; heard on the radio; saw on television; or overheard at a party. Got facts? Write to Mr. Smarty Pants. Why not visit mrsmartypants.com?
