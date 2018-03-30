Columns

Day Trips: I.D. Fairchild State Forest, Maydelle

Take a walk in the woods behind the pine curtain of East Texas

By Gerald E. McLeod, Fri., March 30, 2018


photos by Gerald E. McLeod

I.D. Fairchild State Forest outside of Maydelle, between Palestine and Rusk, offers a view behind the pine tree curtain that lines the back roads of East Texas.

At more than 2,500 acres in five units, the state forest is a working timberland. Texas A&M Forest Service uses the rolling hills of the southern yellow pine ecosystem for research, demonstration of commercial growing methods, and as a wildlife sanctuary.


The rest of us get to use the largest of the units off State Highway 84 as a recreation area shaded by the towering trees. The 11 miles of trails meandering through the woodlands attract wildlife as well as hikers, off-road bicyclists, birdwatchers, and the occasional horseback rider.

A thick carpet of red pine needles covers the landscape dotted with colorful wildflowers. Visitors might spot the federally listed endangered red-cockaded woodpecker dart among the underbrush or hear its knock reverberate among the trees.


Originally called State Forest #3, Fairchild was renamed for a former state senator and is the largest of the five state-owned scientific woodlands. The property was transferred to Texas A&M from the state prison system in 1926. For a time, a sawmill using convict labor fed the Texas State Railroad that runs nearby. Remnants of the only state-owned sawmill still poke through the tall grass in a clearing at Highway 84 and FM 747.

I.D. Fairchild State Forest is 15 miles east of Palestine. There is no charge to enjoy the trails year-round during daylight hours. There are no facilities, potable water, hunting, or camping at the site. For information on guided tours and events at the state forest, call the ranger station at 903/586-7545.

1,392nd in a series. Follow “Day Trips & Beyond,” a travel blog, at austinchronicle.com/daily/travel.

