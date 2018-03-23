According to Arcadia Power, Miami is the least energy-efficient U.S. city.

As a teen, Ringo Starr took a messenger job with the British Railroad, but had to quit when he failed the medical exam.

Morty and Ferdie Fieldmouse are Mickey Mouse's twin nephews.

About 5.5 million people died prematurely in 2013 because of indoor and outdoor air pollution, according to data presented at the annual American Association for the Advancement of Science meeting.

The character Owl from Winnie the Pooh has the persona of the wise old owl who can read and write, and spells his name "Wol." Actually, in the southern England Kentish and Sussex dialects, that is the correct word and spelling.