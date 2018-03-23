There's no point in dancing around it – Austin's had one helluva week. The city has been perpetually shook up by explosions and the devastating loss of residents Anthony House and Draylen Mason. There aren't enough words here, so I'll leave the rest of that talk to our News team (see "What Made Him Do It?" Mar. 23). Perhaps, too, some of y'all have noticed Queerbomb has once again come under fire for old accusations of misused money and cliquish organizing. The recent email attack, launched last Thursday in the midst of SXSW, was allegedly sent by a former QB member – who joined the new cast in January 2017. Shortly after, he was voted off the island for "confrontational" behavior and an "unwillingness to work cooperatively with the group," Queerbomb said Friday. Volunteer organizer Brian Zabcik elaborated, noting these are “old accusations” that have “been examined and found to be false and baseless.” For more, see “Queerbomb 2017” (June 2, 2017). Now let's move on. Next Thursday marks the (final) return of HavenCon. This year's theme is A Cosmic Journey and we're sure it'll be a heartfelt, out-of-this-world farewell to Austin's geek and gaymer convention. We're sad to see it go, but happy to have one last chance to partake!

GAYDAR

All-Women’s Two-Stepping Lessons! Whether you follow or lead, this class will teach you the right moves. All self-identifying women welcome. Thu., March 22, 7-8pm. The White Horse, 500 Comal.

Susan’s 50th Birthday Party! What a way to wish Susan Arbuckle a happy year to come. Tipping is encouraged. Thu., March 22, 7-10pm. One-2-One Bar, 1509 S. Lamar. www.susanarbuckle.com.

Fuego ATX Curb your SX withdrawal at this queer market dance party celebrating Austin's QPOC communities. Highlights include DJs See Jane Spin and Iwannabeher, Nikki DaVaughn emcee'ing, and more. Thu., March 22, 9pm-1am. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. $5 suggested donation.

Die Felicia! Our scream queens have revamped their creepy crawly party. More deranged drag, film re-enactments, Wheel of Death games, and Monster-a-Go-Go boys. 18 and up welcome. Thu., March 22, 10pm-2am. Elysium, 705 Red River. $6.

Rocky Horror Party Stiff drinks, hot boys, and a whole lotta fishnet. Come on down, Janet, for this fabulous freak show. Fri., March 23, 10pm. The Iron Bear, 121 W. Eighth.

Austin LGBT Coalition on Aging Town Hall Discuss and identify the primary issues impacting Austin's LGBTQ seniors. Sat., March 24, 10:30am. Terrazas Branch Library, 1105 E. Cesar Chavez. www.algbtcoa.org.

Spring Gayz 2018 Park party! Games, food, and dogs welcome! Sat., March 24, noon-4pm. Zilker Park, 2100 Barton Springs Rd.

Community Healing QPOC Health Fair Hang with healers and supporters of Austin's QPOC communities. Hosted by allgo. Sat., March 24, 12:30-4:30pm. Ground Floor Theatre, 979 Springdale. www.allgo.org.

Rebecca Havemeyer Presents! Dynasty Handbag! L.A.'s Handbag joins our Havemeyer for an over the top, falling apart show of stand-up. Sat., March 24, 7:30-11:30pm. The North Door, 502 Brushy. $20.

The L Word Trivia – Season 3 Kick off trivia with a queer social hour. Games begin at 7pm. Questions could include: What did Bette ever see in Tina? And more. Sun., March 25, 6-9pm. Hops & Grain Brewery, 507 Calles. $6. www.fayefearless.com.

Naked Girls Reading Presents: “HERStory!” Kicking off their 2018 season with an ode to Women's History Month. Sun., March 25, 7-9pm. Ground Floor Theatre, 979 Springdale. $15-20. www.nakedgirlsreading.com.

QueerBomb Planning Meeting Got some thoughts to share with or about Queerbomb? Here's your time. Wanna volunteer to do more? Sign on the dotted line. Mon., March 26, 7-9pm. The Q Austin, 2906 Medical Arts.

Gay Spanish Conversation Meetup An all-inclusive meetup for any-queer looking to practice/improve/maintain their Spanish. Tue., March 27, 7:30-9pm. Whip In, 1950 S. I-35.

The Open Table A worship service and gathering space for the spiritual LGBTQ community. Last Wednesdays, 7pm. St. David's Episcopal Church, 301 E. Eighth.

Greetings From Queer Mountain Ep. 59: Family! Families. Everyone's got one so the stories are truly endless. Tiffany Turkeyperson, Carina Magyar, Andrew Wilson, and more tell their tall tales. Wed., March 28, 9pm-12mid. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River.

Born This Gay: Lady Gaga Birthday Ball She's given us a million reasons to celebrate her. So join DJ GirlFriend for a night of Gaga beats and back-up tracks from other pop divas. Wed., March 28, 10pm-2am. Volstead Lounge, 1500 E. Sixth.

Geeks on Fleek: Hanna-Barbera A night of old-school cartoon-inspired drag. Wed., March 28, 10pm. Elysium, 705 Red River. $5, or $3 if in costume.

HavenCon 4: A Cosmic Journey Texas' first and only queer, geek, and gaymer convention returns for its final year, and they're going out with a bang! Four days (or one, if you choose) of epic nerdiness, cosplay, drag, and loads more. This year, celebrity guests include Tracee Cocco (Star Trek) and Daniel Newman (The Walking Dead). March 29-April 1. DoubleTree Hotel, 6505 N. I-35. $15-200. www.havencontx.com.

Call Me by Your Name UT Showing Double the fun with double the free screenings. Second show starts at 9pm. Thu., March 29, 6pm. Texas Union Theatre, 2247 Guadalupe. www.utcee.org.

QueerTowne – Fem Night Close out Women's History Month with some queer women and nonbinary comics. Thu., March 29, 10-11pm. ColdTowne Theater, 4803-B Airport. $5.