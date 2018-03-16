Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

The first known stapler was made for King Louis XV. Each staple was inscribed with the insignia of the royal court.

An adult grasshopper can fly for miles to search for food, eats half its weight in foliage each day, and can eat wood or paint if foliage is not available.

Ogimi, Japan, has the highest percentage of centenarians in the world, according to the World Health Organization. Every August, each of the 17 tiny districts that make up the village host official birthday ceremonies for their renowned elderly residents. In Ogimi, rebirth begins at age 60.

Mickey Mantle used to be a ditch digger in a cemetery.

Worldwide, each person 15 years and older consumes 13.5 grams of pure alcohol per day, according to the World Health Organization.