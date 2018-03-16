Are you ready for round two? SXSW is still going strong – hell, music is just getting warmed up. With so much going on day and night, this week we're gonna let the listings mostly speak for themselves. But, special shout out to the one-year anniversary of Frida Fridays, celebrating on Saturday with great music and good shopping. And, in case you've missed us waxing poetically about Lesbian Wedding's annual SX send-off, we really can't reco it enough y'all. It's chill, it's queer, it's cheap, and there's always an epic dance party. Plus – just look at the lineup of performers! We also recommend easing your SXSW withdrawals with this month's Fuego – a party for and by Austin's QTPOC communities (all are welcome, just be cool), now at Cheer Up's and taking place next Thursday. Good beats, good people. Keep on dancing, dolls.

GAYDAR

Rock Your Package VI Bands such as Pleasure Venom will be rocking out in their chones. Wed., March 14, 2-8pm. Package Menswear, 1114 W. Fifth. www.packagemenswear.com.

Fade: A Queer Meet Up Her Philly Moves – a Philly-based collective for LGBTQ women – is headed to SXSW for a queer pop-up kinda hang out with performances by THEakasha, Zhé Aqueen, and Honey Child. Free drinks, chill vibes. Wed., March 14, 3-5pm. RSVP for location.

therepubliqfest 2018 Four evenings of queer music and good times. Wed.-Sat., March 14-17; 4-10pm. Oilcan Harry's, 211 W. Fourth. www.therepubliq.com.

Stargayzer 2018 Showcase! Two nights of queer sounds from the likes of Will Sheridan, Bebe Huxley, Fee Lion, Tomboi, and more. Wed.-Thu., March 14-15; 7:30pm-3am. Rain, 217 W. Fourth.

March Birthday Party BT2 celebrates March birthday babes with free pizza and cake! Fri., March 16, 5-8pm. Bout Time II, 6607 N. I-35.

Pink Elephant Live A live broadcast of the new Friday night queer hip-hop showcase. Killer performances, "light bites, heavy drinks." Fri., March 16, 5-9pm. Royalties Radio, Seventh & Neches.

South by North Lamar: Celebrating Women in Music Jan Seides hosts smokin' acts like Millicent Hughes, MJ Torrance, Dana McBride, and more! Fri., March 16, 6-10pm. BookWoman, 5501 N. Lamar Ste. 105-A. www.ebookwoman.com.

Lesbian Divorce: SXSW Edition! Weird, queer, and looking to dance. DJ GirlFriend brings the party with guest DJ sets. Fri., March 16, 10pm-2am. The Brixton, 1412 E. Sixth. www.girlfriendatx.com.

Frida Friday ATX – Poderosa Party Celebrate its birthday with zinemaking led by Barrio Writers, vendors, and beats by Chulita Vinyl Club, Tiarra Girls, Houston's Les Femmes, and more. Sat., March 17, 11am-5pm. Kebabalicious, 1311 E. Seventh.

March Dungeon Party A kink party for your consensual pleasures. Email with questions. Sat., March 17, 8pm-1am. $15-30. MercenaryMistress@gmail.com, www.austindungeon.com.

The Color Agent Austin's Mama Duke performs alongside Sick of Sarah's Abisha Uhl, Tree, and more. RSVP plz. Sat., March 17, 8pm. The Market & Tap Room, 319 Colorado. www.thecoloragent.com.

Next Level Trash A brilliant night of dark, sensual rhythms curated by Nymble Digitz and Daniel Allen. Call it a sensory overload you won't want to miss. RSVP on the Face for location. Sat., March 17, 10pm. RSVP for location. $15-20.

SXSound Bath Unwind from SX with soothing sounds of crystal bowls by the Singing Bowl Lady while sipping on mimosas. Sun., March 18, noon-3pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. Free.

Lesbian Wedding Send off SX with some rowdy queers and epic performances by Eric Dontè (Beth says he's not to be missed), Fee Lion, Tomboi, Carry Illinois, and more! Plus yer fave DJs, queens, and a photo booth from Shelly Simon. Sun., March 18, 2pm-1am. Sahara Lounge, 1413 Webberville Rd. $5-7.

Spring Equinox With Tina She & Nancy Scott Tina She brings her crazy good voice while Nancy Scott offers some "back porch philosophy." Sun., March 18, 6-8:30pm. BookWoman, 5501 N. Lamar Ste. 105-A. $10 suggested donation.

Austin LGBTQA Start-up Speed Networking StartOut and Lesbians Who Tech Austin hosts a fast-paced biz card exchange. Open to everyone (who techs). Tue., March 20, 6-9pm. Google, 500 W. Second. $0-12.

UT Grad Students Talk Climate for Women and Trans Folks UT's Voices Against Violence, the Title IX office, and concerned students discuss and share feedback on recommendations regarding sexual harassment and other Title IX issues in grad programs. Tue., March 20, 6-7:30pm. George Sanchez Building, 1912 Speedway. www.cmhc.utexas.edu/vav.

BookWoman BookGroup They'll be chatting about Angela Davis' Women, Race & Class. New members welcome to gab too. Thu., March 22, 7pm. BookWoman, 5501 N. Lamar Ste. 105-A.

Fuego ATX Curb your SX withdrawal at this queer market meets dance party celebrating Austin's QPOC communities. Highlights include DJs See Jane Spin and Iwannabeher, Nikki DaVaughn emceeing, and goods from Keep Austin Queer. Thu., March 22, 9pm-1am. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. $5 suggested donation.

GAYLY AHEAD

HavenCon 4: A Cosmic Journey Texas' first and only queer, geek, and gaymer convention returns for its final year. March 29-April 1. DoubleTree Hotel, 6505 N. I-35. $15-200. www.havencontx.com.

Out Youth Second Chance Prom: Starry Night Consider this starry night your queer prom do-over. Getcher Hollywood glam on and party with Out Youth to raise money for Central Texas' LGBTQ youth. Sat., April 14, 8-11pm. W Hotel, 200 Lavaca. $50. www.outyouth.org.