Columns

Day Trips: The Goose’s Acre Pub, The Woodlands

Bar and restaurant transported to Texas retains its Irish brogue

By Gerald E. McLeod, Fri., March 16, 2018


Photos by Gerald E. McLeod

The Goose's Acre Bistro and Irish Pub in The Woodlands has the ghosts of leprechauns burnished deep into the bar's dark wood.

The original Goose's Acre Pub quenched the thirst of many locals on Main Street in Midleton, County Cork, Ireland, for nearly a century. Across the road from the public house that had been in the same family for generations was a park where Kate Barr grazed her geese, giving the common area and the pub their name.


The goose was cooked in 2005 when the pub was to be demolished to make way for a new roundabout in the Irish town famous for its Jameson Whiskey distillery.

It just so happened that Irish descendants Brian Young and Colm O'Neill were in the country visiting relatives when the news broke of the pub's demise. The partners, who owned the popular, but now closed, Brian O'Neill's Traditional Irish Pub in Houston, bought the bar's furnishings and had them shipped across the pond.

The result is an authentic Irish pub in a new two-story brick building with two patios overlooking the man-made waterway in a master-planned community 28 miles north of downtown Houston. Once you're inside, the bar and restaurant transports you back to the Emerald Isle.


The Goose's Acre Bistro and Irish Pub is at 21 Waterway Ave., a short distance from I-45 in The Woodlands. The food menu is outstanding with an excellent version of shepherd's pie that has a slight Texas accent. The drink menu covers a selection of beers and Irish whiskeys, including Guinness and Jameson for a taste of home. At the Goose's Acre, St. Patrick's Day is a weeklong celebration.

1,390th in a series. Follow “Day Trips & Beyond,” a travel blog, at austinchronicle.com/daily/travel.

More Day Trips columns

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 36 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Day Trips
Day Trips: Old Settler’s Music Festival, Tilmon
Day Trips: Old Settler’s Music Festival, Tilmon
Annual music festival is rocking in a new location after three decades

Gerald E. McLeod, March 9, 2018

Day Trips: Manske Rolls, San Marcos
Day Trips: Manske Rolls, San Marcos
The unique twist on the cinnamon roll is a San Marcos original

Gerald E. McLeod, March 2, 2018

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Goose's Acre, Jameson, Guinness, shepherd's pie, St. Patrick's Day

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Carver Museum: Punk Noir
George Washington Carver Museum and Cultural Center
Clouds of Sils Maria
at AFS Cinema
Texas Stars
at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
AC Daily, Events and Promotions, Luvdoc Answers

Breaking news, recommended events, and more

Official Chronicle events, promotions, and giveaways

Updates for SXSW 2017

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2018 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  