Columns

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

By Mr. Smarty Pants, Fri., March 9, 2018

A northern Alaska tradition was a quartet of husbands and wives who swapped partners.

The amino acid glycine, a fundamental building block of proteins, has been found in the comet Wild 2 in January 2004, bolstering the theory that the raw ingredients of life arrived on Earth from outer space.

MacGyver's first name was Angus.

During the Thirties, scores of Soviet citizens named their children Melsor, which stood for Marx, Engels, Lenin, Stalin, October revolution.

The 25 windows on the Statue of Liberty represent 25 gemstones found on the earth. The seven rays on her crown represent the seven seas and seven continents. Her pedestal has 13 layers of granite brick, representing the 13 colonies.

The above is information that Mr. Smarty Pants read in a book, magazine, or newspaper; heard on the radio; saw on television; or overheard at a party. Got facts? Write to Mr. Smarty Pants. Why not visit mrsmartypants.com?
More Mr. Smarty Pants Knows columns

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 36 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

TODAY'S EVENTS
Carver Museum: Punk Noir
George Washington Carver Museum and Cultural Center
Dorothy
at Parish
UT Baseball
at Disch-Falk Field
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
AC Daily, Events and Promotions, Luvdoc Answers

Breaking news, recommended events, and more

Official Chronicle events, promotions, and giveaways

Updates for SXSW 2017

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2018 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  