A northern Alaska tradition was a quartet of husbands and wives who swapped partners.

The amino acid glycine, a fundamental building block of proteins, has been found in the comet Wild 2 in January 2004, bolstering the theory that the raw ingredients of life arrived on Earth from outer space.

MacGyver's first name was Angus.

During the Thirties, scores of Soviet citizens named their children Melsor, which stood for Marx, Engels, Lenin, Stalin, October revolution.

The 25 windows on the Statue of Liberty represent 25 gemstones found on the earth. The seven rays on her crown represent the seven seas and seven continents. Her pedestal has 13 layers of granite brick, representing the 13 colonies.