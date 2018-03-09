Tomorrow, Austin's 10-day, multi-faceted fest kicks off with an endless lineup of things to see, do, hear, eat, sip, and experience. To alleviate some SXSW stress, read on for a few "Gay Place" approved, no-badge-required highlights. (See our v. thorough Queer Guide to SXSW for official and unofficial events.) Saturday night, audiences are invited to bear witness to the conjoining of two boundary defying performance artists: Local dirty drag queen Christeene unites with the Brooklyn-based "masked and merkin-ed" performance artist Narcissister at MASS Gallery. Orange Is the New Black fans will wanna make their way to Rain Sunday 'cuz Taryn Manning – aka Pennsatucky – will be DJ'ing the night away. Tuesday, bathe yourself in the futuristic sounds of Hey Jellie, the new project of former Erase Errata bandmates Ellie Erickson and Jenny Hoyston. Last, but certainly not least (or really even last), is the two-day return of Stargayzer Showcase (see Wed./Thu.). With a bevy of queer talent, music lovers won't wanna miss this.

GAYDAR

Real Talk ATX A safe gathering space for HIV+ men seeking community, education, and support. Interested? Call or email. Thu., March 8. ASA, 7215 Cameron. hrp@asaustin.org, www.asaustin.org.

Nite School Dark beats to deepen your dark moods. Thu., March 8, 9pm-2am. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. Free.

Austin Queer Tango: Soledad’s 2018 North American Tour A weekend of workshops with Soledad Nani – an internationally acclaimed q-tango dancer, performer, and teacher. See FB for schedule; email to register. #danceproud Fri., March 9-Sun., 11. Tango Tribe, 5446 Hwy. 290 W. Frontage Rd. $25/workshop. Austin.QueerTango@gmail.com.

Gaysha Presents a Queer Riot Festival Brand New Key, Landers/Marshall Duo, and more play this fam-friendly fest. Created by Juno Black, Gaysha hopes to strengthen queer community and ally bonds. Fri., March 9, 5-12mid. One World Theatre, 7701 Bee Caves Rd. $25. www.oneworldtheatre.org.

Come & Take It A doc by local directors Ellen Spiro and PJ Raval on the Great Texas Dildo Revolt – aka UT student Jessica Jin's anti-gun violence campaign. (Rush tickets sold 10-15 min. before screening.) Fri., March 9, 8:30-10pm. Vimeo Theater, 531 E. Fourth. SXSW badge or wristband; $15 at door.

Hail Yasss! Drag Tribute to Siouxsie Sioux! A drag tribute complete with a Siouxsie & the Banshees cover band. Christi Foxx-Paris makes a cameo with the PPP grrrls. 18 and up welcome. Fri., March 9, 10pm-2am. Elysium, 705 Red River. $10.

They: Gender Nonconformity in the Arts Former GP writer Stuart Getty returns to town for a SX discussion on gender nonconformity in art and film. Sat., March 10, 12:30-1:30pm. JW Marriott, Rm. 210, 110 E. Second. SXSW badge required. www.thegettybrothers.com.

DapperQ Meet and Greet + L&B LGBTQ Bash Meet, greet, and mingle with the panelists of dapperQ's queer fashion panel (8-9pm). Then party like it's SXSW at this special L&B ladies' night. Sat., March 10, 8pm-2am. Sellers Underground, 213 W. Fourth. www.dapperq.com.

Narcissister and Christeene Prepare yourself for an out-of-this-world performance by our local ghoul and her masked companion. It's gonna get weird. Sat., March 10, 9pm-12mid. MASS Gallery, 507 Calles #108. $10.

Y’all or Nothing Chicago DJ Eris Drew headlines with House of Kenzo, Father Figure, Fee Lion, and wayyyy more. Sat., March 10, 9pm-1am. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. www.yallornothingproductions.com.

Catnip After Hours A "multi-sensory" blacklight rave with DJs Nymble Digitz, Phamstar, Shadowsweat, and some v. special guests. 18 and up welcome. See the Face for advance tix and location info! Sat., March 10, 10pm. Secret location. $15-20.

Ladies Eat Free Presents: The Buffet A daylong party complete with queer film screenings, comedy – including Austin's Arielle Norman – tacos, and tequila. For those who like to eat out. Sun., March 11, 11am-5pm. Latchkey, 1308 E. Sixth.

An Afternoon With Beekman 1802 & Lick Honest Ice Creams Slurp some (gay-made) ice creams and pick up a signed copy of Beekman 1802's newest cookbook. Sun., March 11, 3pm. TOMS Austin, 1401 S. Congress. Free.

Taryn Manning Live Love you some Orange Is the New Black? Well, catch Pennsatucky's alter ego giving Austin a live DJ set. RSVPing is advised. Sun., March 11, 9pm. Rain on 4th, 217 W. Fourth. Free. www.tarynmanning.com.

Dream Dates VHS Zine Release Hyperreal Film Club drops their third VHS zine. Celebrate at their sweethearts' ball with DJs Perfect Impasse and Mouthfeel. Mon., March 12, 9pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River.

Hey Jellie Ellie Erickson and Jenny Hoyston rock out with their new act and some other rad bands. Tue., March 13, 4pm. Hotel Vegas, 1502 E. Sixth.

Unbounded Presents: conVERGEnce World, meet Unbounded. Unbounded – meet the world. A SXSW launch party with performances by House of Kenzo, B. Ames, Beanz & Rice, and more. Tue., March 13, 8pm-2am. The North Door, 502 Brushy.

Rock Your Package VI Bands such as Pleasure Venom will be playing in their chones – only. Wed., March 14, 2-8pm. Package Menswear, 1114 W. Fifth. www.packagemenswear.com.

Stargayzer 2018 Showcase! Two nights of nonstop queer sounds from the likes of New York's Will Sheridan, L.A.'s Bebe Huxley, Chicago's Fee Lion, Tomboi from Jacksonville, and a helluva lot more. Plus drag stars will be working the stage between sound sets. Wed., March 14 & Thu., March 15; 7:30pm. Rain on 4th, 217 W. Fourth. www.stargayzerfest.com.

Rock’n’Roll & Trash Benefiting HAAM Rowdy locals Butch County and the gender-fluid Ian Quiet Review unite for a fundraiser of musical madness. Thu., March 15, 5pm-12mid. The ABGB, 1305 W. Oltorf.