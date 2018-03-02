Columns

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

By Mr. Smarty Pants, Fri., March 2, 2018

Gillette began production of the disposable steel razor blade in 1903, and sold 51 razor sets that year. In 1915, Gillette sold 70 million blades.

When faced with danger from a rattlesnake, a squirrel can heat up its tail, then wave it in the snake's face. This confuses the snake, which has an infrared sensing organ for detecting small mammals.

China overtook the U.S. in auto production in 2009.

Homosexual interpretations of Batman began in 1954 with the publication of psychiatrist Fredric Wertham's book, Seduction of the Innocent. Wertham wrote that "The Batman type of story may stimulate children to homosexual fantasies, of the nature of which they may be unconscious."

Sean Hannity used to be a busboy.

