The introduction to last week's Endorsements incorrectly listed the date Early Voting begins. It was Feb. 20, as noted in the Early Voting info, not Feb. 22.

There were two errors in last week's News feature. The preview of the House District 47 race got the chronology wrong on candidate Elaina Fowler's professional experience. She used to run an environmental remediation company, and is currently state director of Texas AFSCME Retirees. We originally had them flipped. And the look at the race for County Court-at-Law No. 3 incorrectly stated that Carlos Barrera is the only CCL judge with defense experience. In fact, Nancy Hohengarten spent nearly three years as a defense attorney.

News Editor Chase Hoffberger was not featured in last week's photo gallery of Chronicle employees with their pets. In fact, he loves pets.