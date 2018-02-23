Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Elephants are afraid of bees.

"Weird Al" Yankovic doesn't like Dasani water.

In 1633, Descartes canceled the publication of his treatise on natural philosophy that supported the Copernican system of planetary motion, because he learned that Galileo had been branded a heretic for supporting it.

When drinking with friends in China, it is OK to touch glasses at the same level of the rim, but when drinking with a superior like a supervisor or elder, make sure your glass is lower than his or hers to be respectful.

"Strew" is sometimes used as a noun (a strew of papers on the desk). But usually it's used as a verb.