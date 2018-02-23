They say time flies when you're having fun. Well, I can't say that the last year flew by and I can't say that it's been much fun. But it still feels like it was just a few weeks ago that I walked up to the Governor's Mansion and danced my face off in the name of queer rights, in the face of bathroom bills and bigoted politicians. It was a magical, empowering night. It always is when queers unite in all our glittery, colorful, fuck-you-if-you-don't-like-it glory. It's in those moments we remember how powerful we are. Maybe all that energy even had something to do with the defeat of the numerous proposed Texas bathroom bills. Now, one year later (see Saturday), Ezra Edwards, Jeremy von Stilb, Erica Nix, and Becca Hyatt are bringing back their Queer Dance Freakout – this time at the Capitol. This time to fight against Sen. Ted Cruz – or perhaps to fight for Beto O'Rourke, the Democrat, punk rock foil to Cruz's Senate seat. Consider it a reminder that as a force we are one to reckon with. So put on your dancing shoes and your fighting stance. Join the party. Be the protest.

GAYDAR

A Giant Dog, Missing Pages, Boss Eye, Caleb De Casper, DJ Ali Ditto Music, mayhem and a new single from Casper! Thu., Feb. 22, 8:30pm. Beerland, 711 Red River.

Geeks on Fleek: Game of Thrones vs. Lord of the Rings Remember: "The night is dark and full of terrors, and there's one drag show to rule them all." Thu., Feb. 22, 10pm-1am. Elysium, 705 Red River.

Longhorn Pride Calling all UT-interested high school queerdos! Meet LGBTQIA students, learn about programs, and talk with campus reps. Fri., Feb. 23, 8:30am-2pm. UT Student Activity Center, 2201 Speedway. www.diversity.utexas.edu/genderandsexuality.

Posture and Mobility for the Resistance A workshop on posture and mobility. You'll leave refreshed, energized, and ready to take on any kind of workout! Fri., Feb. 23, 6-8pm. Transform, 1909 Wheless. $30-50.

Pink Elephant Radio Join Japan and YellaStud for their weekly queer hip-hop radio show. Royalties Radio can be downloaded for iPhone and Android. Fridays, 7-9pm.

Neon Party Light up the night. Neon body paint, neon clothes, neon everything encouraged. Fri., Feb. 23, 9pm. Bout Time II, 6607 N. I-35.

Tea Time With T Boys LIVE YouTube stars Rico and Samuel are helping raise money for the Kind Clinic cuz they're cool like that. Catch a live taping, Q&A, and drag. Fri., Feb. 23, 9-11pm. Sellers Underground, 213 W. Fourth. $5. www.kindclinic.org.

Final Friday Package Menswear's fetish night. Get a little kinky, baby. Last Fridays, 10pm. Highland Lounge, 404 Colorado. www.packagemenswear.com.

Gay Kickball Pickup Game Let's kick some balls, bbs! All genders, shapes, and sizes welcome. Sat., Feb. 17 & 24, 11am-1pm. Richard Moya Park, 10001 Burleson.

Lunar New Year It's all gone to the dogs at this epic queer and POC happy hour celebrating the 2018 Lunar New Year. Bring yer four-legged bestie for a doggo photobooth, on-site adoptions, lit DJs, drag, and more. Furry costumes encouraged. Feb. 24, 3-9pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River.

Queer Dance Freakout Taking the fight to the Capitol to encourage a blue wave in politics. Sat., Feb. 24, 5-8pm. Texas State Capitol, 1100 Congress.

Queer Up Charlies: Political Edition Let off your Queer Dance Freakout steam at the afterparty with DJs Bloodkisses, Dylan Reece, and Mouthfeel. Sat., Feb. 24, 9pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River.

Our Vibe as a Planet A (mostly) queer cast of DJs take over Kinda Tropical. Sat., Feb. 24, 9pm. Kinda Tropical, 3501 E. Seventh. $10.

Luna Llena ATX Redefine Sunday Funday with workshops, music, and more. 18 and up welcome. Sun., Feb. 25, 3-7pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. $3 door ($2 off when you RSVP).

The L Word Trivia Season 2. Questions like "Why is Jenny a character on this show?" will likely not be asked, but we can all think it. Sun., Feb. 25, 6-9pm. Hops & Grain Brewery, 507 Calles. $8.38.

Alt Girl Cinema: Slums of Beverly Hills Bonus: Shelby Hadden will introduce her latest short and bands play after. Sun., Feb. 25, 7pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. $3-5. www.womenctx.org.

Die Felicia Presents Horror Classics Ladiez of the night screen Elvira. Sun., Feb. 25, 8:30-11:30pm. Barrel O' Fun, 1911 Aldrich Ste. 120-B

The Open Table A worship service and gathering for the spiritual LGBTQ community. Last Wednesdays, 7pm. St. David's Episcopal Church, 301 E. Eighth. www.stdave.org.

Not Yo Mama’s Game Night X-rated trivia brought to you by the Southwest Sexual Health Alliance. Let's talk about sex, baby. Wed., Feb. 28, 8pm. Barrel O' Fun, 1911 Aldrich Ste. 120-B. Free. www.sexualhealthalliance.com.

Greetings From Queer Mountain: Moving Right Along! Seeking stories about the baggage you're droppin' to meet your goals. Wed., Feb. 28, 9-11pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River.

Bianca Del Rio: Blame It on Bianca Drag Race's season 6 winner returns to town for a night of cutting humor and NC-17 talk. Thu., March 1, 8-11pm. Paramount Theatre, 713 Congress. $39-202. www.austintheatre.org.

GAYLY AHEAD

The Final HavenCon Get out and get weird while you can! March 29-April 1. DoubleTree Hotel. $15-200. www.havencontx.com.

Austin Black Pride New dates, new programming, same focus. Get it on the books! June 7-10. www.fb.com/austinblackpride.