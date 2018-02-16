Columns

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

By Mr. Smarty Pants, Fri., Feb. 16, 2018

According to law enforcement officials, Oregon is producing three times the amount of marijuana it can consume.

On Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018, North Park University, located in a near-suburban Chicago neighborhood, hosted a men's basketball game against East-West University from Chicago's south side.

Before becoming Richard Nixon's adviser, Henry Kissinger didn't think he was fit to become president.

Baseball great Ted Williams, who died in 2002, is cryogenically preserved with Alcor Life Extension Foundation.

According to researchers at University College Dublin, relative to body size, only 19 mammal species are longer-lived than humans. Eighteen of them are species of bats – with some bats living more than 40 years. The other is an African rodent called a naked mole rat.

