For such a short month, February sure does pack it in. If you don't already know by now that OUTsider Fest has returned, well, I'm not sure I can help you. The fourth annual fest kicked off yesterday to examine time through an abundance of queer eyes (no straight guys). Individual tickets may be available; check the site for details. Their Shaboom afterparties (see Fri. and Sat.) will take your weekend to the next level before closing out with goodbyes and so longs Sunday. But if queer art isn't cracking your yolk this week, there's more than a few alternatives. GirlFriend returns with Lesbian Divorce, the dysfunctional dance party response to Lez Wedding (see Friday) and be reminded that the beloved Andrea Gibson is passing through town (also Friday) to speak in tongues and carry you away with their words. Saturday Faye Fearless' Lez Prom returns, but those tix are sold out. Then there's drag shows and fundraisers, dog parties at both Cheer Ups (Sat.) and the Chronicle's own Pet Issue Party at Southern Heights Brewing on Sunday. Happy weekending, QTs.

GAYDAR

OUTsider Festival Austin's queer transmedia fest returns. See full schedule and coverage online. Feb. 14-18. The Vortex, 2307 Manor Rd. www.outsiderfest.org.

Fuego ATX A hot hot hot QTPOC dance party and mini-market featuring music by Krudas Cubensi, See Jane Spin, and DJ Chorizo Funk. Thu., Feb. 15, 9pm-1am. Sahara Lounge, 1413 Webberville Rd. $5.

Die Felicia Presents Carpenter vs. Craven Our Scream Queens host a battle between horror masterminds. Come dressed to impress for killer prizes. 18 and up welcome. Thu., Feb. 15, 10pm-2am. Elysium, 705 Red River. $6.

Night Tropics Come feel eclectic, worldly, and wild with DJs Daddie Dearest and Shadowsweat. Third Thursdays, 9:30pm. Dozen Street, 1808 E. 12th.

Pink Elephant Radio Join Japan and YellaStud for their weekly LGBTQ radio show. Royalties Radio can be downloaded for iPhone and Android. Fridays, 7-9pm.

Andrea Gibson With Chastity Brown Queer poet Andrea Gibson arrives in Austin with her latest work and a yen to share it. Fri., Feb. 16, 8-11pm. Parish, 214 E. Sixth. $21. www.andreagibson.org.

Shenandoah Davis, ANDY, and more Look for loads of queer talent. Local bbs ANDY will blow your mind as will Seattle's lovely Shenandoah. Fri., Feb. 16, 9pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River.

Lesbian Divorce Go a little crazy, baby. A new, out-there dance party brought to you by DJ GirlFriend. Third Fridays, 9pm. The Brixton, 1412 E. Sixth.

Shaboom! OUTsider Afterparty It wouldn't be a festival without an afterparty, but this isn't your typical cocktail lounge. Sparkle on. Fri., Feb. 16 & Sat., Feb. 17; 10pm-1am. Museum of Human Achievement. www.outsiderfest.org.

A Celebration for Ebony Strange Zane Zena and Colleen Sanders host a drag and burlesque show to celebrate her and raise money for her son. 18 and up. Fri., Feb. 16, 10pm-1am. Elysium, 705 Red River. $10 suggested.

Gay Kickball Pickup All genders, shapes, and sizes welcome. Sat., Feb. 17, 11am-1pm. Richard Moya Park, 10001 Burleson. www.gaykickball.com/austin.html.

LGBTQ Schools Listening Session A meeting hosted by the LGBTQ Quality of Life Advisory Commission's latest working group. Sat., Feb. 17, 3:15-4:45pm. Cepeda Library, 651 N. Pleasant Valley.

Body Beautiful Vegas Van Cartier and Rachel Mykels host a whole new night of illusion and drag. Sat., Feb. 17, 10:30pm-2am. Sellers Underground, 213 W. Fourth.

ToyBOX: Dirty Heart-On Papi Churro and Chique Fil-Atio go to town for a night a comedy and drag. Sat., Feb. 17, 10:30pm. Carousel Lounge, 1110 E. 52nd. $6, BYOLiquor.

Greetings, From OUTsider GFQM co-founder Micheal Foulk returns to town to co-host a special storytelling event as part of the 2018 OUTsider send-off. Sun., Feb. 18, 7pm-12mid. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River.

The Complicated South: A lunchtime chat with Garrard Conley, memoirist of Boy Erased and advocate against gay conversion therapy. Tue., Feb. 20, 12:15-1:45pm. LBJ School, 2315 Red River. Free. www.garrardconley.com

Homo Arigato Presents Pink Narcissus An arthouse film about a male prostitute and his sexual fantasies directed by James Bidgood. Tue., Feb. 20, 7:30-9:30pm. AFS Cinema, 6406 N. I-35 #3100. $11.25. www.austinfilm.org.

Rihanna Birthday Reign That Rihanna Reign just won't let up. Tue., Feb. 20, 10pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. Free.

Drag Queen Lotería Fast games, cool acts, and the proceeds benefit local HIV/AIDS service organizations on the Hill Country Ride for AIDS! Wed., Feb. 21, 6:30-9pm. The Iron Bear, 121 W. Eighth. $5.

aGLIFF & AF Cine-Club Present Double Lover The Texas premiere of this "deliciously duplicitous tale of psychoanalysis and seduction." Wed., Feb. 21, 7:30pm. Alamo Drafthouse South Lamar, 1120 S. Lamar. $10. www.agliff.org.

Geeks on Fleek: GoT vs. LOTR These geeky queens are putting on a battle more epic than HBO could ever imagine. Remember: "The night is dark and full of terrors, and there's one drag show to rule them all." Thu., Feb. 22, 10pm-1am. Elysium, 705 Red River.

GAYLY AHEAD

Queer Dance Freakout to encourage a blue wave in state politics and kick Cruz out of office. Sat., Feb. 24, 5-8pm. Texas State Capitol, 1100 Congress.

The Final HavenCon Get weird while you can! March 29-April 1. DoubleTree Hotel, 6505 N. I-35. $15-200. www.havencontx.com.