G. Gordon Liddy (of Watergate fame) used to like to sing German lieder (romantic art songs from the 19th century).

The swivel chair was invented by Thomas Jefferson and was the chair on which he drafted the Declaration of Independence in 1776.

Some red-sided garter snakes pretend to shift genders upon emerging from hibernation. Snakes try to "steal" heat by pretending to be females to fool male snakes into warming them up.

According to Reuters, of the 65,000 buses used for public transit in the U.S., 300 are electric. The city of Shenzhen in China alone has converted all of its 16,359 buses to electric, and its 17,000 taxis are next.

Modern wine glasses can hold up to half a bottle. Back around 1700, the typical wine glass held about two ounces.