The always and ever-timely OUTsider Festival returns for its fourth year on Wednesday riding a pink wave of Valentine's Day hearts. As is tradition for the queer transmedia fest, this year's theme OUT of Time taps into current affairs. Founder and artistic director Curran Nault calls the 2018 programming "especially timely" telling "Gay Place," "Time is tricky – it's a thief, an illusion, an investment. It flies, binds, disappears. Time is not neutral ... time deserves a good queering." Throughout the five-day fest, performances and installations by all walks of LGBTQxyz artists will confuse, complicate, and contemporize time. The schedule also ranges in topics from bathroom bills and police brutality against black bodies (by Brontez Purnell) to regimes of Latina representation (by La Fulminante Cabaret) and hacking (by Hackers of Resistance). Nault says this year's OUTsider puts greater emphasis on interactive installations including the kickoff event dubbed Queer Slowdance by Montreal artist Sherwin Tjia. This living, breathing art installation has visited numerous cities with the intention of re-creating and bettering awkward school dances. Tjia curates the dance, aptly happening on Valentine's Day, to support queer intimacy and belonging. All are welcome, and while taffeta and sequins are encouraged, they're not required. For more OUTsider coverage see austinchronicle.com/gay-place.

Six Characters In Search of a Play Del Shores returns with his new play for one night only show. Thu., Feb. 8, 6-8:30pm. Spider House Ballroom, 2906 Fruth. $25-35.

Rebecca Havemeyer Presents Dina Martina: Fine Avec Me Dina Martina returns to Austin. Thu., Feb. 8, 7:30-11pm. The North Door, 502 Brushy. $20.

Hail Yasss: Kylie Minogue Night The ladiez of Poo Poo Platter pay homage to Australia's queen of pop. 18 and up welcome. Fri., Feb. 9, 10pm-2am. Elysium, 705 Red River. $7.

The Pink Party What's rosé and white and red all over? This party celebrating love, lust, sugary confections, and drag. Fri., Feb. 9, 10pm-12mid. Sellers Underground, 213 W. Fourth. www.theqaustin.org.

L&B Second Saturday Ladies’ Night New night, same party so summon the squad, gather your grrrl gang, and getcher groove on. Sat., Feb. 10, 9pm. Sellers Underground, 213 W. Fourth. Free.

Q Toys Is 5! Austin's queer-owned sex shop is celebrating with a raffle, giveaways, treats, and Champagne toasts! Sat., Feb. 10, 11am-8pm. Q Toys, 6800 Burnet Rd. www.qtoysaustin.com.

Trans Name and Gender Marker Project Intake Session Volunteer lawyers and law students answer questions and help begin the process of drafting a petition and court order for legal changes. Clinic is free. Sat., Feb. 10, 11am-2pm. Travis County Law Library, 314 W. 11th.

Bobby and Topher’s Big Gay Brunch: Heart Beats A Valentine's-inspired brunch. Food from Trudy's, music by Tony Castro Jr., and performances by CupCake & Sabel Scities. Sun., Feb. 11, 11am-4pm. Ray Benson's Rattle Inn, 610 Nueces. $5-20.

Lesbian Wedding: 2018BC Take your Sunday funday to the next level with DJs Cap'n Tits, GirlFriend, and Double Trouble. ANDY, Louisianna Purchase, and more performers will make you quiver with excitement. Sun., Feb. 11, 3-10pm. The Sahara Lounge, 1413 Webberville Rd. $5-10 donation.

Light on Hancock Studio Warming! There's a new (and v. queer) yoga and massage studio in town. Let's celebrate! Sun., Feb. 11, 3-6pm. Light on Hancock, 2801-B Hancock Dr.

Capital City Men’s Chorus Presents Blame It On Broadway A very gay and grand Valentine's cabaret performance. Sun., Feb. 11, 6:30-9pm. Chateau Bellevue, 708 San Antonio St. $50. www.ccmcaustin.org.

QueerBomb Planning Meeting Share your ideas! Wanna volunteer? Here's your chance to sign up. Mon., Feb. 12, 7-9pm. The Q Austin, 2906 Medical Arts.

Boiz of Austin: King’s Party The Boiz present a Fat Tuesday-inspired show fit for a king! 18 and up welcome. Tue., Feb. 13, 9pm. Elysium, 705 Red River. $5.

OUTsider Festival returns with head-spinning, mind-racing, jaw-dropping work by queer visionaries. See schedule online. Feb. 14-18. The Vortex, 2307 Manor Rd. www.outsiderfest.org.

OUTsider Opening Night: Valentine’s Queer Slowdance The "queer dance of your junior high dreams." Designated Dancers mean no one dances alone, unless ya wanna. Wed., Feb. 14, 7pm-12mid. The Vortex, 2307 Manor Rd. $25-50.

Six Sexy Singles With Emily Lowe A real-life dating game inspired by MTV's golden years with music by Mouthfeel and Young Creature. Wed., Feb. 14, 9-12mid. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River.

Valentine’s Gay A queer love fest and gay dance party to warm up those black hearts. Wed., Feb. 14, 10pm-2am. Volstead Lounge, 1500 E. Sixth. www.girlfriendatx.com.

Night Tropics A queer-friendly dance party to make you feel worldly and wild. Thu., Feb. 15, 9:30pm-2am. Dozen Street, 1808 E. 12th. Free.

Fuego ATX QTPOC dance party meets mini-market with Krudas Cubensi, See Jane Spin, and DJ Chorizo Funk. Thu., Feb. 15, 9pm-1am. The Sahara Lounge, 1413 Webberville Rd. $5.

Die Felicia Presents John Carpenter vs. Wes Craven Our beloved Scream Queens host a battle between horror masterminds Carpenter and Craven. Thu., Feb. 15, 10pm-2am. Elysium, 705 Red River. $6.

HavenCon 4 Texas' first and only queer, geek, and gaymer convention returns for its final year. March 29-April 1. DoubleTree Hotel, 6505 N. I-35. $15-200. www.havencontx.com.

Austin Black Pride Get it on the books! June 7-10. www.fb.com/austinblackpride.