Saddam Hussein wrote a romance novel called Zabiba and the King. It has bad reviews on Amazon.

Some veterinarians say it's not uncommon for horses to stand continuously for as long as a month or more.

IBM is studying ways to monitor health and living conditions of elderly people, to assist caregivers and loved ones. Using inexpensive sensors, their prototype dashboard can measure anything from wet diapers to a person's gait and whether or not it is gradually declining over time.

The archaic past participle "shapen" exists only in the forms "misshapen," "ill-shapen," and "well-shapen."

Bananas were first sold in New York City in the mid-19th century. As people of the time were used to throwing trash on the street, a banana peel epidemic ensued. A public agency called the White Wings, headed by Civil War colonel George Waring, cleaned up the mess. FYI, the "Banana Peel Slipping Gag" was allegedly originated in vaudeville by "Sliding" Billy Watson.