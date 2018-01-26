Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

In remote Thailand forests, fireflies along miles of river banks blink on and off in synchrony.

According to a recent Census Bureau report on "predominately renter" cities, College Station is at No. 1 nationally, with nearly 60% of its residents in rental housing.

New York City had fewer murders in 2017 than in any year since the city began keeping track.

The Simpsons' character Barney Gumble is based on Frank Fontaine's Crazy Guggenheim character from The Jackie Gleason Show. Fontaine also inspired Lennie Weinrib's Danny Brewster character in the "Sam Pomerantz Scandals" episode of The Dick Van Dyke Show. Fontaine was a nondrinker in his private life.

Hand-stopping is a technique used by French horn players. By inserting a hand, cupped, into the bell, a player can reduce the pitch of a note.