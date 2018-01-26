Is it us or does UT get queerer by the day? Tonight (and all day tomorrow – see below), the folks behind the university's new LGBTQ Studies Program are celebrating its official launch with a symposium on Queer Camaraderie. Described by program coordinator Grayson Hunt as an "eclectic mix" – think "part gay cabaret, part lesbian potluck" – tonight's opening (featuring a "Gay Place" fave: Oakland's La Chica Boom) and tomorrow's full day of panel discussions (on topics such as black queer diaspora, queer arousals, and racialized harm) was curated to celebrate and support UT's LGBTQ life on campus. It's also charting a path for the fledgling program. Launched this past fall, UT's queer studies is nestled under the Women's & Gender Studies department and originates from the work done by UT's LGBTQ/Sexualities Research Cluster, which formed in 2004. Currently, interested students can enroll for either the graduate portfolio, an undergrad certificate, or minor in LGBTQ Studies. Among other goals, the program will be a source of power "in the face of oppressive institutions," says Hunt. On a lighter note, the symposium represents the "many things we do and the wide-ranging affiliations, friendships, and networks that we share across and beyond UT."

GAYDAR

Queer Camaraderie: A Symposium Kick off UT's new program with queer conversation, art, and performances. Names to look out for include La Chica Boom, Kim TallBear, Josh Guzmán, and more. Complete schedule on FB. Thu., Jan. 25, 6-9:30pm; Fri., Jan. 26, 9am-6pm. College of Liberal Arts, 305 E. 23rd, Rm. 1.302B, UT campus.

Hill Country Ride for AIDS Kickoff Party Wheels up, party on. The HCRA returns for its 19th year. Learn more with good food, drink, and people! Thu., Jan. 25, 7-9pm. Springdale Station, 979 Springdale. Free. www.hillcountryride.org.

Geeks On Fleek: Studio Ghibli A magical drag tribute to Hayao Miyazaki. Prepare to be spirited away. Thu., Jan. 25, 10pm. Elysium, 705 Red River. $5, $3 in costume.

Proxemics: A Queer Art Exhibit An unrestricted and unapologetic art exhibit on the body. Featuring Austin's Ben Aqua, riel Sturchio, and Xavier Schipani, plus Brooklyn's Felipe Baeza and Jaimie Warren, and Oakland's Silky Shoemaker. Through Feb. 24. Fri., 5-8pm; Sat.-Sun., noon-5pm. MASS Gallery, 507 Calles #108. www.massgallery.org.

Second Annual State of the Uterus Raise money for reproductive, menstrual, and community health. Help raise $8,000 and dance dance dance. Fri., Jan. 26, 6pm-12mid. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. $5. www.bossbabes.org.

Blizzard The boys are bundling up for a blizzard. Simone Riviera emcees the midnight twerking tush contest. Fri., Jan. 26, 9pm. The Iron Bear, 121 W. Eighth. Free.

2018 HRC Austin Gala Dinner A swanky cocktail reception, dinner, and auction celebrates Austin's LGBTQ community. Black tie. Sat., Jan. 27, 6-11pm. JW Marriott Austin. $300+. www.hrcaustin.org.

FBC & the Midnight Menagerie: Winterotica New kinks, old loves. The only Nikki DaVaughn emcees a wintry tale guaranteed to heat you up. Sat., Jan. 27, 8:30-11:30pm. The North Door, 502 Brushy. $11.50.

Martini Ranch Presents: Queer & Now Laughing is good for the soul. Saturdays, 8:30pm. ColdTowne Theater, 4803-B Airport.

ToyBOX: New Beginnings ToyBOX and Papi's Playhouse have become one. This show is gonna be big with Mad Max Morrison, Zane Zena, DJ MouthNOIZ, and more. Sat., Jan. 27, 10pm. Carousel Lounge, 1110 E. 52nd. $6.

BookWoman’s Annual Inventory Help 'em take inventory. Drinks and snacks provided, but the more the merrier. Call or email to sign up. Sun., Jan. 28, 9:30am-5:30pm. BookWoman, 5501 N. Lamar Ste. 105-A, 512/472-2785. bookwomanaustin@gmail.com.

The L Word Trivia Test your (season one) knowledge. Sun., Jan. 28, 6-9pm. Hops & Grain Brewery, 507 Calles. $8.38.

Laganja’s Dance School The Drag Race star says "come in heels, flats, or bare feet – just be ready to werk!" For all ages and abilities. Tue., Jan. 30, 7-8:10pm. Transform, 1909 Wheless. $22.

Blxpltn, Ajai, and Conrad Keely Rawk out. Tue., Jan. 30, 9pm. Hotel Vegas, 1502 E. Sixth.

Greetings From Queer Mountain Ep. 57: Revenge! Everyone loves a good revenge story. So join yer hosts Arielle Norman and Ralphie for a night of payback. Wed., Jan. 31, 9pm-12mid. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. Free.

POP QUIZ Trivia: Will & Grace Four free rounds of trivia. Raffle tix benefit Equality Texas. Wed., Jan. 31, 10pm-12mid. Rain on 4th, 217 W. Fourth.

Queeraoke With Louisianna Purchase Our gothic goddess of drag hosts some queer (and likely dirty) karaoke fun with DJ Mike. Wed., Jan. 31, 10:30pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. Free.

Kavindu Ade: Bridging the Realms of Personal and Political Identity Spoken word poet Kavi Ade shares what it means to be Black, Transgender, Queer, and first-generation American. Thu., Feb. 1, 7-9pm. Texas State, 601 University Dr., San Marcos. Free.

The Neon Circus The Q and OCH are joining forces for a night of steamy, neon, stripper fun. Thu., Feb. 1, 10pm. Oilcan Harry's, 211 W. Fourth.

GAYLY AHEAD

Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner Dine out for Project Transitions and help Austinites living with HIV/AIDS. Expect fine wine, good eats, and a sweet end to the evening. Sat., Feb. 3, 7:30-11:30pm. $125 for dinner and reception. www.guesswhos.org.

OUTsider Festival Austin's queer transmedia fest returns for another year of head-spinning, mind-racing, jaw-dropping work by notable and up-and-coming queer visionaries. Feb. 14-18. The Vortex, 2307 Manor Rd. www.outsiderfest.org.