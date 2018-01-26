Columns

Day Trips: Mardi Gras, Shreveport-Bossier City, La.

The food and parades are worth the drive to northwestern Louisiana

By Gerald E. McLeod, Fri., Jan. 26, 2018


Photos by Gerald E. McLeod

Mardi Gras floats in Shreveport and Bossier City, Louisiana, are colorful works of art. The papier-mâché heads of the decorated land barges part the crowds like giant snow plows. The fanciful figureheads represent any conceivable being from Abe Lincoln to firefighters, and beef on the hoof. As the double-decker floats rumble down the street, costumed krewe members keep the throws flying in rapid succession. The chance to catch a strand of shiny beads, plastic cups, or a cheap toy whips the spectators into a frenzy of outstretched arms.

After a couple of warmup parades on Martin Luther King Jr. weekend, Mardi Gras season gets started the first two weekends of February. The Krewe of Centaur and Krewe of Gemini parades rival any procession in the state, but there are dozens of other events to celebrate the holiday.


The twin cities, 40 miles from the Texas state line and 190 miles east of Dallas, are split by the Red River that made them an inland seaport. With six riverboat casinos, the cities are an entertainment center with a working-class background.

The area should not be overlooked as a culinary destination. For Southern fare try Port-au-Prince Restaurant overlooking Cross Lake, Parish Taceaux's more modern menu, or Fertitta's Delicatessen for a great muffaletta.

King cakes are king during Mardi Gras and Lilah's Bakery in Shreveport has almost two dozen flavors. At Tubbs Hardware you can score a Mardi Gras mask, sample their take on the traditional green, purple, and gold cakes, and rent heavy equipment.


Mardi Gras in Shreveport-Bossier City covers two weekends, Feb. 3-4 and 10-11. For a schedule of events: 800/551-8682 or www.shreveport-bossier.org/mardigras.

1,383rd in a series. Follow "Day Trips & Beyond," a travel blog, at austinchronicle.com/daily/travel.

