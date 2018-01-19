Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Columns

By Mr. Smarty Pants, Fri., Jan. 19, 2018

Jackie Kennedy used to refer to LBJ as Colonel Cornpone.

Male weedy seadragons carry the developing eggs of their young under their tails for about six weeks.

Game 1 of the 2017 World Series in Los Angeles broke the all-time heat record. It was 103 degrees in the first inning.

The 1897 "Pi Bill" passed by the Indiana House tried to declare a new but incorrect "mathematical truth" in that it declared pi to be equal to 3.2 instead of the rounded 3.14. It never passed the Indiana Senate and therefore never became law.

England's notorious criminal Adam Worth was the inspiration for Sherlock Holmes' nemesis, James Moriarty. Scotland Yard Detective Robert Anderson nicknamed him "the Napoleon of the criminal world" because of his short stature. Sir Arthur Conan Doyle called Moriarty "The Napoleon of Crime," though it had more to do with his genius (Doyle's character was tall).

The above is information that Mr. Smarty Pants read in a book, magazine, or newspaper; heard on the radio; saw on television; or overheard at a party. Got facts? Write to Mr. Smarty Pants. Why not visit mrsmartypants.com?
