It may be icy outside, but that's not stopping a litany of queer events from kicking off and rolling on. Among the new things blowing up our gaydar this week is GirlFriend's latest dance party Lesbian Divorce – described as the Friday night response to the Sunday, tea-dance-inspired Lesbian Wedding. Also new and noteworthy is "Proxemics," a queer art show coming to MASS Gallery Friday (Jan. 19) through Feb. 24. Curated by Erin Gentry (president of MASS and a cohort of Chulita Vinyl Club), Andrea Calo, and Michelle Devereux, "Proxemics" explores the use of the human body "as a tool for communication through character creation, distortion, and documentation," explains Gentry. The exhibit, which opens Friday with a party, showcases the work of some "amazing artists," including Brooklyn-based collage artist Felipe Baeza, Austin photographer Ben Aqua, and abstract figure paintings from former Austinite turned San Franciscan Silky Shoemaker. Other artists include UT MFA student riel Sturchio, another Brooklyn artist Jaimie Warren (described by Gentry as "Cindy Sherman meets Divine"), and Austin's Xavier Schipani, who will be painting a "very large, very homoerotic wall mural." So bundle up, bbs, your Friday night plans (and then some) are here.

GAYDAR

Night Tropics DJs Daddie Dearest and Shadowsweat are your new hosts with the most. A queer-friendly dance party to make you feel worldly and wild. Third Thursdays, 9:30pm-2am. Dozen Street, 1808 E. 12th. Free.

Fuego ATX Fat Bottom Cabaret hosts a fiery QTPOC dance party meets mini-market. DJs See Jane Spin, Mosaico Experiencia, and Chorizo Funk. Thu., Jan. 18, 9pm-1am. The Sahara Lounge, 1413 Webberville Rd. $5.

Die Felicia Presents: The Hunt for a Scream King! Die Felicia hunts for a scream king to join their crew. Thu., Jan. 18, 10pm. Elysium, 705 Red River. $6.

“Proxemics” Opening Party Celebrate a new bodily art exhibit featuring work by Ben Aqua, riel Sturchio, Xavier Schipani, Silky Shoemaker, and more. Curated by Erin Gentry. On exhibit Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays through Feb. 24. Fri., Jan. 19, 7-10pm. MASS Gallery, 507 Calles #108. www.massgallery.org.

Practicing Polyamory A QTPOC community discussion on how to negotiate power dynamics, navigate jealousy, and confront racism in poly relationships. Fri., Jan. 19, 6-8pm. allgo, 701 Tillery Ste. A-1. www.allgo.org.

Lesbian Divorce Go a little crazy, baby. A new and debaucherous dance party brought to you by DJ GirlFriend. Third Fridays, 9pm. The Brixton, 1412 E. Sixth.

Finish Them: After-Hours Special They call this "clubbing done properly." An after-hours party for the books with DJs Phamstar, Kahlu, Tony Castro, and more. BYOB bbs. Fri., Jan. 19, 10pm-6am. See ticket link. $10 'til midnight, $20 after.

Poo Poo Platter: Dolly Parton’s Birthday The ladiez wish Dolly a happy 72nd year with DJ Daddie Dearest and DP look-alike contest. Fri., Jan. 19, 10pm. Elysium, 705 Red River.

Sweat Lodge Breezah and Lolo host a new monthly dance party to explore the deep beats of house, disco, indie, and dance. Fri., Jan. 19, 10pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River.

Day of Resistance: Inauguration Anniversary Impeachment rally at City Hall (10am), Handmaids' march to the Capitol (noon), and a Roe v. Wade rally celebrating legalized abortion, in partnership with March on Texas – the organizers of last year's Women's March. Sat., Jan. 20, 1-4pm. Texas State Capitol, 1100 Congress. www.roevwadetx.weebly.com.

Lesbian Game Night Let's play some games, grrrls. Open to all self-identifying women. The more the merrier. Sat., Jan. 20, 7pm. Emerald Tavern, 9012 Research Ste. C-6.

Merry Merry Martini Mixer: Come as You Are Equality Texas returns with their signature party, raising money to keep fighting the equality fight. Sat., Jan. 20, 7-11pm. Fair Market, 1100 E. Fifth. $75. www.equalitytexas.org.

Martini Ranch Presents: Queer & Now Laughing (with queers) is good for the soul. Saturdays, 8:30pm. ColdTowne Theater, 4803-B Airport.

Black and Blue Party A night of leather and Levis with the men of GULP. Street legal preferred. Sat., Jan. 20, 10pm. The Iron Bear, 121 W. Eighth.

NAACH 2018! A South Asian LGBTQ Bollywood soirée. Don your "glitziest ghungroo" and "unleash your inner Madhuri." Featuring Desi Drag Queen Kareem Khubchandani, DJ Nish, and more! Sat., Jan. 20, 10pm. Rattle Inn, 610 Nueces. $15 in advance, $20 at the door. www.khushatx.com.

Austin Community Transgender Working Group For trans and nonbinary Austinites and allies to help identify priorities for the city's LGBTQ Quality of Life Advisory Commission. Sun., Jan. 21, 2:30-4:30pm. Austin History Center, 810 Guadalupe, www.austintexas.gov.

Queer Camaraderie: UT Launches LGBTQ Studies 24 hours of queer conversation, art, and performances. Look out for La Chica Boom, Kim TallBear, Josh Guzmán, and more. See complete schedule on FB. Thu., Jan. 25, 6pm; Fri., Jan. 26, 9am-6pm. UT campus, 305 E. 23rd.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Watch Party Joe's hosts a weekly watch party complete with drag contest and bingo. Thursdays, 6:30-10pm. Jo's Coffee Downtown, 242 W. Second. www.joscoffee.com/downtown-jos.

Hill Country Ride for AIDS Kickoff Party Wheels up, party on. HCRA returns for its 19th anniversary. Snag early-bird reg! Thu., Jan. 25, 7-9pm. Springdale Station, 979 Springdale. Free. www.hillcountryride.org.

Geeks On Fleek: Studio Ghibli A magical drag tribute to Hayao Miyazaki. They say you'll be spirited away Thu., Jan. 25, 10pm. Elysium, 705 Red River. $5, $3 in costume.